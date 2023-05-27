Russia-Ukraine war Live | Moscow shoots down 12 Ukrainian drones over 24 hours, claims defence ministry

Seven months after the bridge in Russian-occupied Crimea got damaged due to an explosion, the leader of Ukraine’s intelligence service has confirmed Kyiv’s involvement in the attack.

“Since this is a logistics route that we had to cut off from the enemy, appropriate measures were taken,” said Vasyl Malyuk, the head of the domestic intelligence service SBU in a YouTube interview with Ukrainian journalist Dmytro Komarov. He did not give details of the operation.