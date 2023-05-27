Russia-Ukraine war Live | Moscow shoots down 12 Ukrainian drones over 24 hours, claims defence ministry
Story highlights
Ukraine on Saturday indicated that it has begun its counteroffensive against Russian occupying forces. “It’s a complicated process, which is not a matter of one day or a certain date or a certain hour,” Mykhailo Podolyak said in an interview with the Guardian. “It’s an ongoing process of de-occupation, and certain processes are already happening, like destroying supply lines or blowing up depots behind the lines". Meanwhile, multiple explosions rocked the Russian-occupied city of Mariupol in recent days. And in Russian, authorities reported a drone attack near a pipeline and shelling that killed a construction worker near the border.
Seven months after the bridge in Russian-occupied Crimea got damaged due to an explosion, the leader of Ukraine’s intelligence service has confirmed Kyiv’s involvement in the attack.
“Since this is a logistics route that we had to cut off from the enemy, appropriate measures were taken,” said Vasyl Malyuk, the head of the domestic intelligence service SBU in a YouTube interview with Ukrainian journalist Dmytro Komarov. He did not give details of the operation.
Russia said that it shot down 12 Ukrainian drones across various settlements in a span of 24 hours.
The Russian Ministry of Defence's news service claimed that Mosocw shot down drones in the self-proclaimed Luhansk People’s Republic and Donetsk People’s Republic, and in Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia.
Russian air defense systems also intercepted two long-range "Storm Shadow" cruise missiles and 19 rockets from HIMARS multiple rocket launchers, it says.