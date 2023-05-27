ugc_banner
Russia-Ukraine war Live | Moscow shoots down 12 Ukrainian drones over 24 hours, claims defence ministry

Washington Updated: May 27, 2023, 09:07 PM IST

The Russia-Ukraine war is entering its critical stage, as Kyiv on Saturday hinted that it has begun launching a counteroffensive against Russian occupying forces. The development comes days after Russian mercenary group seized the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, and handed it over to the Russian troops

Ukraine on Saturday indicated that it has begun its counteroffensive against Russian occupying forces. “It’s a complicated process, which is not a matter of one day or a certain date or a certain hour,” Mykhailo Podolyak said in an interview with the Guardian. “It’s an ongoing process of de-occupation, and certain processes are already happening, like destroying supply lines or blowing up depots behind the lines". Meanwhile, multiple explosions rocked the Russian-occupied city of Mariupol in recent days. And in Russian, authorities reported a drone attack near a pipeline and shelling that killed a construction worker near the border.

27 May 2023, 9:00 PM (IST)
Ukrainian intelligence acknowledges role in Crimean bridge attack

Seven months after the bridge in Russian-occupied Crimea got damaged due to an explosion, the leader of Ukraine’s intelligence service has confirmed Kyiv’s involvement in the attack.

“Since this is a logistics route that we had to cut off from the enemy, appropriate measures were taken,” said Vasyl Malyuk, the head of the domestic intelligence service SBU in a YouTube interview with Ukrainian journalist Dmytro Komarov. He did not give details of the operation.

27 May 2023, 8:58 PM (IST)
Russia says it has shot down 12 Ukranian drones in 24 hours

Russia said that it shot down 12 Ukrainian drones across various settlements in a span of 24 hours.

The Russian Ministry of Defence's news service claimed that Mosocw shot down drones in the self-proclaimed Luhansk People’s Republic and Donetsk People’s Republic, and in Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia.

Russian air defense systems also intercepted two long-range "Storm Shadow" cruise missiles and 19 rockets from HIMARS multiple rocket launchers, it says.