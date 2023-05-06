Russia-Ukraine war highlights | Kremlin strikes back after Kyiv downs Moscow's hypersonic missile

Forty-five prisoners of war have returned to Ukraine, the head of Ukraine’s presidential office, Andriy Yermak, said on Telegram Saturday, according to CNN.

"Great news today. We are returning home 45 our people. 42 men and 3 women defenders of Azovstal," Yermak said, referencing the Azovstal steel plant, which for weeks was the last major holdout in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol following Russia's full-scale invasion.

The returning POWs include 35 privates and sergeants, plus 10 officers, Yermak said.