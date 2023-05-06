Russia-Ukraine war highlights | Kremlin strikes back after Kyiv downs Moscow's hypersonic missile
Ukraine said that it downed a Russian hypersonic Kinzhal missile for the first time amid continuous attacks by Moscow that took place in the night between last Wednesday and Thursday in Kyiv. The downing of Russian hypersonic missiles is being seen as a major setback to Russia's campaign of long-range air strikes. Meanwhile, Russia has been accused by Ukraine of using phosphorus munitions to attack the besieged city of Bakhmut. Ukraine's military released drone footage in which Bakhmut was ablaze as what looked like white phosphorus was raining down on the city.
Forty-five prisoners of war have returned to Ukraine, the head of Ukraine’s presidential office, Andriy Yermak, said on Telegram Saturday, according to CNN.
"Great news today. We are returning home 45 our people. 42 men and 3 women defenders of Azovstal," Yermak said, referencing the Azovstal steel plant, which for weeks was the last major holdout in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol following Russia's full-scale invasion.
The returning POWs include 35 privates and sergeants, plus 10 officers, Yermak said.
Russia said Saturday its forces had downed a Ukrainian missile over the Crimean peninsula, which Moscow annexed from Ukraine in 2014, amid an expected offensive by Kyiv.
"Air defence forces shot down a ballistic missile over the Republic of Crimea. The missile was launched with Ukraine's Grim-2 system. There was no damage or casualties," the Moscow-appointed governor of Crimea Sergei Aksyonov said on social media.
His advisor Oleg Kryuchkov later said two such missiles were shot down, Russian news agencies reported.
There is no ban on using white phosphorus weapons, but the use of such munitions in civilian areas falls under the category of “war crimes”.
A prominent Russian theatre director facing charges of terrorism was sent for pre-trail detention on Friday, a move described by many as a crackdown on dissent since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began.
The Zamoskvoretsky District Court in Moscow jailed Zhenya Berkovich, a prominent independent theater director and playwright, for two months pending investigation and trial, reports AP news agency.
Berkovich was detained in the Russian capital on Thursday because of the play she staged, “Finest, the Brave Falcon.”
Police also raided apartments of her parents and her grandmother in St. Petersburg.
The play, named after a Russian fairy tale, depicts Russian women, who faced prosecution after being lured into marriage and life in Syria by representatives of radical Islam.
It was written by playwright Svetlana Petriychuk, who was also detained on Thursday and appeared in the same court on Friday right after Berkovich.
The authorities have alleged that the play justifies terrorism, accusations both Berkovich and Petriychuk have rejected, maintaining their innocence.
A prominent pro-Kremlin writer and Russian nationalist was injured on Saturday after the car he was travelling in exploded. While another person in the car was killed, the interior ministry said, after a string of recent drone attacks in Russia amid the fighting in Ukraine.
"According to initial reports, one person was killed by the explosion, and the writer Zakhar Prilepin, who was in the car, was injured" in the Nizhny Novgorod region some 400 kilometres (250 miles) east of Moscow, the ministry said.
The chief of Russian mercenary group Wagner on Saturday asked Moscow to let him hand over his positions in the besieged eastern city of Bakhmut in Ukraine to Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov.
"I ask you to issue a combat order before 00:00 on May 10 concerning the transfer of the positions of the Wagner paramilitary units in Bakhmut and its periphery, to the units of the Akhmat battalion" Yevgeny Prigozhin said, referring to the Chechen combat units, in a letter to Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu.