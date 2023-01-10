Russia-Ukraine war Live: Kyiv battles fresh assault as it loses control of Soledar
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said Tuesday his country will not host a Russian-led grouping of forces from ex-Soviet countries for military exercises this year, signalling growing frustration with Moscow.
"These exercises will not take place," Pashinyan told reporters, adding that: "Armenia does not believe it is expedient to conduct CSTO exercises in the republic this year," referring to the Moscow-led Collective Security Treaty Organisation.
Russia has appointed Colonel-General Alexander Lapin as chief of staff of the country's ground forces, state-owned news agency TASS reported on Tuesday, despite fierce criticism from leading hawks over his performance in Ukraine.
Lapin, previously commander of Russia's central military district, was blasted last October by hawkish allies of President Vladimir Putin after Russian forces were driven out of the city of Lyman in eastern Ukraine, a key logistics hub.
His promotion - widely reported across Russian media but neither confirmed nor denied by the Kremlin - drew mixed reactions from the influential Russian war bloggers who provide often critical running commentary on Moscow's stuttering military effort in Ukraine.
A Russian warship armed with hypersonic cruise weapons has held exercises in the Norwegian Sea, according to the country’s defence ministry.
Vladimir Putin sent the frigate to the Atlantic Ocean last week, which was read as a signal to the west that Russia will not back down over the war in Ukraine.
Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu said that the country will continue developing nuclear weapons to guarantee the country’s sovereignty.
He added that Moscow is bolstering its nuclear triad of ballistic missiles, submarines and strategic bombers, as well as increasing the “combat capabilities of the aerospace forces”.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President Charles Michel and North Atlantic Treaty Organization Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg sign a joint cooperation declaration as NATO and the EU seek to ramp up cooperation after Russia's invasion of Ukraine upended the European security order.
Russia may have taken “full control” of Ukraine’s salt-mining eastern town of Soledar, in the Donbas region, UK’s Ministry of Defence has claimed, adding that the mercenary Wagner Group and Russian troops have made significant advances in the past four days.
UK believes that the assault on Soleader was "to envelop Bakhmut from the north, and to disrupt lines of communication”.