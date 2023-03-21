Russia-Ukraine war live | Japanese PM Kishida to make surprise visit to Kyiv
Japan's Foreign Ministry has confirmed that Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on Tuesday. In a statement, the ministry said Kishida would express Japan's "solidarity and unwavering support for Ukraine" and "his respect for the courage and perseverance of the Ukrainian people standing up to defend their homeland." The meeting comes as Chinese President Xi Jinping is in Moscow to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Xi told Putin Monday that China and Russia "share similar goals."
Putin said Russia is considering China's proposal for resolving the situation in Ukraine, while western leaders have raised doubts on Beijing's role as a peacemaker.
According to an operational report from the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Russia launched 21 air and 9 missile strikes in the last 24 hours. The report said there were no civilian casualties. One strike was in the city of Sloviansk, and another hit Kramatorsk, which damaged seven multi-storey buildings and three private cars.
The military says the probability of missile strikes across Ukraine remains quite high.
According to AP news agency, Russia is planing to hold an informal meeting of the UN Security Council in early April to dicuss “the real situation” of Ukrainian children taken to Russia.
The Russian overtures comes in response to the International Criminal Court issuing an arrest warrant for President Vladimir Putin for war crimes related to the children’s abduction but Russia’s UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia told a news conference Monday the issue was “totally overblown.”
Taiwan's foreign minister on Tuesday hit out at China for presenting itself as a peacemaker in the Ukraine conflict, according to CNN.
The #PRC threatens war against #Taiwan & others, but wants to propose a peace plan to #Russia, who initiated the war against #Ukraine," Foreign Minister Joseph Wu said on the Taiwanese Foreign Ministry's Twitter account. "We ain’t no idiots. Want peace? Both autocrats should immediately stop their threats, aggression & expansionism."
Russia is planning for a meet with Syria, Iran and Turkey deputy foreign ministers, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov told the state RIA news agency on Tuesday.
A source from the Turkish foreign ministry told Reuters that a meeting planned for last week was postponed.
"We haven't agreed on anything yet, so there's nothing to postpone," Bogdanov was cited as saying.
Ukrainian military has claimed that “multiple” Russian cruise missiles were destroyed while being transported by train to Crimea.
A statement by the Ukrainian military posted on its website said that multiple Kalibr cruise missiles were destroyed in the explosion, without explicitly mentioning who was responsible for the attack. Though it is widely implied that the Kyiv government might be behind it.
It said that the missiles were being carried by rail and were destined for submarine launch.
After completing India visit. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during in Kyiv on Tuesday to offer "solidarity and unwavering support," Japan's foreign ministry said.
Kishida is the last G7 leader to visit the war-torn country and has come under increasing pressure to make the trip, as Japan hosts the grouping's summit this May.
He has often said that a visit to Kyiv was "under consideration," though security and logistical challenges were reportedly a major obstacle.
Kishida was in India on Monday and had been expected to return to Tokyo, but instead flew to Poland, where he reportedly boarded a train to cross into Ukraine.