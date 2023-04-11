Russia-Ukraine war | Iraq to sell oil cheaper to India amidst competition from Moscow
More than 11 million Ukrainian refugees have fled to Poland since Russia invaded in February 2022, Poland’s EU representation tweeted on Tuesday. Around 87 per cent of those crossing the border are women and children, it added. At the beginning of April, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) reported that just over 10.6 million people had crossed the border. This means that nearly 400,000 people have travelled from Ukraine to Poland in the last week. Meanwhile, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has arrived in Canada ahead of a meeting with his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau, according to his official Twitter account. In an interview with Canada’s Globe and Mail newspaper last week, Shmyhal said he would request ammunition and heavily armored vehicles.
Al Jazeera has revealed that Russian forces are fortifying the Crimean peninsula in anticipation of a Ukrainian attempt to recapture it. According to experts, those barriers would probably make any such effort bloody and tough.
The Department of Justice has launched an inquiry into the recent social media postings of what appears to be a large number of US intelligence documents. The probe takes place as further records that span everything from US help for Ukraine to details about important US allies like Israel surface on Friday, increasing the ramifications of the already concerning leaks.
The cost of Iraqi oil to India dropped in February as a steady flow of Russian cargoes undercut other suppliers, Bloomberg reported.
The price of crude from Iraq averaged $76.19 a barrel, compared with $78.92 in January, according to data published by India’s ministry of commerce and industry. Russian supplies averaged $72.14, marginally lower than January.
