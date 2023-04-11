Russia-Ukraine war | Iraq to sell oil cheaper to India amidst competition from Moscow

More than 11 million Ukrainian refugees have fled to Poland since Russia invaded in February 2022, Poland’s EU representation tweeted on Tuesday. Around 87 per cent of those crossing the border are women and children, it added. At the beginning of April, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) reported that just over 10.6 million people had crossed the border. This means that nearly 400,000 people have travelled from Ukraine to Poland in the last week.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has arrived in Canada ahead of a meeting with his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau, according to his official Twitter account. In an interview with Canada’s Globe and Mail newspaper last week, Shmyhal said he would request ammunition and heavily armored vehicles.