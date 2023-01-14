Russia-Ukraine war Live: Explosions reported across Kyiv, fight ongoing for control of Soledar

UK PRime Minister Rishi Sunak said that Britain will send tanks to Ukraine to help Kyiv’s forces “push Russian troops back”.

Downing Street said Sunak made the pledge during a call on Saturday morning with the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, reports Guardian.

No 10 said the prime minister offered Challenger 2 tanks and additional artillery systems as a sign of the UK’s “ambition to intensify our support to Ukraine”.