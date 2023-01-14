Russia-Ukraine war Live: Explosions reported across Kyiv, fight ongoing for control of Soledar
Story highlights
Critical infrastructure in Ukraine's capital Kyiv and eastern city Kharkiv was hit by Russian missile attack on Saturday morning. The governor of another region warned of a massive missile strike in the coming hours. Reuters reported that air raid sirens were sounded in Kyiv after blasts were heard. Meanwhile, several European nations have agreed to modern battle tanks to Kyiv after fervent appeal from Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky. Follow WION for quick updates
Critical infrastructure in Ukraine's capital Kyiv and eastern city Kharkiv was hit by Russian missile attack on Saturday morning. The governor of another region warned of a massive missile strike in the coming hours. Reuters reported that air raid sirens were sounded in Kyiv after blasts were heard. Meanwhile, several European nations have agreed to modern battle tanks to Kyiv after fervent appeal from Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Follow WION for quick updates
UK PRime Minister Rishi Sunak said that Britain will send tanks to Ukraine to help Kyiv’s forces “push Russian troops back”.
Downing Street said Sunak made the pledge during a call on Saturday morning with the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, reports Guardian.
No 10 said the prime minister offered Challenger 2 tanks and additional artillery systems as a sign of the UK’s “ambition to intensify our support to Ukraine”.
The UK Ministry of Defence has said that at least 10 vessels from Russia’s Black Sea fleet could deployed this week
In its latest intelligence update, MoD said it is “unlikely” that the deployment on Wednesday “signifies preparation for unusual maritime-launched cruise-missile strikes”.
“It is highly unlikely that the fleet is preparing for amphibious assault operations,” the update added.
MoD said the fleet “largely remains fixed by perceived threats from Ukraine, and continues to prioritise force protection over offensive or patrol operations”.
Several powerful explosions were heard in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv.
Kyiv City Military Administration said Saturday: "There is an attack on the capital."
Kyrylo Tymoshenko, Deputy Head of the Office of the President, said on Telegram: "Missile attack on critical infrastructure facilities. Details are being clarified."
Several European nations have agreed to modern battle tanks to Kyiv after a fervent appeal from Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.
France and Poland have pledged to soon send tanks for the Ukrainian military to use in its efforts to protect itself from Russia. The UK and Finland are considering following suit.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that any such plan has to been coordinated with the whole of the Western alliance, including the United States.