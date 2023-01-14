ugc_banner
Russia-Ukraine war Live: Explosions reported across Kyiv, fight ongoing for control of Soledar

WION Web Team
Washington Updated: Jan 14, 2023, 06:35 PM IST

Service members of pro-Russian troops, including fighters of the Chechen special forces unit, stand in front of the destroyed administration building of Azovstal Iron and Steel Works during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine April 21, 2022 Photograph:(Reuters)

Story highlights

Critical infrastructure in Ukraine's capital Kyiv and eastern city Kharkiv was hit by Russian missile attack on Saturday morning. The governor of another region warned of a massive missile strike in the coming hours. Reuters reported that air raid sirens were sounded in Kyiv after blasts were heard. Meanwhile, several European nations have agreed to modern battle tanks to Kyiv after fervent appeal from Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.

14 Jan 2023, 6:33 PM (IST)
UK PM Sunak offers tanks to Ukraine to help forces ‘push Russian troops back’

UK PRime Minister Rishi Sunak said that Britain will send tanks to Ukraine to help Kyiv’s forces “push Russian troops back”.

Downing Street said Sunak made the pledge during a call on Saturday morning with the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, reports Guardian.

No 10 said the prime minister offered Challenger 2 tanks and additional artillery systems as a sign of the UK’s “ambition to intensify our support to Ukraine”.

14 Jan 2023, 5:37 PM (IST)
Russia to deploy 10 vessels from Black Sea fleet, says UK intel report

The  UK Ministry of Defence has said that at least 10 vessels from Russia’s Black Sea fleet could deployed this week 

In its latest intelligence update, MoD said it is “unlikely” that the deployment on Wednesday “signifies preparation for unusual maritime-launched cruise-missile strikes”.

“It is highly unlikely that the fleet is preparing for amphibious assault operations,” the update added.

MoD said the fleet “largely remains fixed by perceived threats from Ukraine, and continues to prioritise force protection over offensive or patrol operations”.

14 Jan 2023, 5:36 PM (IST)
Powerful blasts reported in Kyiv

Several powerful explosions were heard in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv. 

Kyiv City Military Administration said Saturday: "There is an attack on the capital."

Kyrylo Tymoshenko, Deputy Head of the Office of the President, said on Telegram: "Missile attack on critical infrastructure facilities. Details are being clarified."

14 Jan 2023, 5:34 PM (IST)
Europe agrees to supply tanks to Ukraine

Several European nations have agreed to modern battle tanks to Kyiv after a fervent appeal from Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.

France and Poland have pledged to soon send tanks for the Ukrainian military to use in its efforts to protect itself from Russia. The UK and Finland are considering following suit.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that any such plan has to been coordinated with the whole of the Western alliance, including the United States.