Russia-Ukraine war LIVE: Deadly drone attacks in Kyiv, Zelensky urges South Korea to provide defence systems

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was cited as saying in an interview with a South Korean newspaper that the war-torn nation "desperately hopes" that South Korea will provide defensive military equipment such as anti-aircraft systems.

According to the Chosun Ilbo daily, Zelensky expressed gratitude for South Korea's promise to provide demining vehicles and humanitarian aid totalling some $230 million. But he also noted that Ukraine needs anti-aircraft and early warning systems.