Russia-Ukraine war LIVE: Deadly drone attacks in Kyiv, Zelensky urges South Korea to provide defence systems
Story highlights
Russian aggression has intensified in the past few days, and in the latest development, Moscow launched a "massive attack" by drones on the Ukrainian capital Monday night and in the early hours of Tuesday, killing at least one and injuring several. The city's military administration claimed that the attack was carried out using drones and preliminary information suggested that only Iranian-made Shahed drones were used.
Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that rescuers evacuated three injured people and 20 others from a multi-storey building in a southern area of Kyiv after falling debris caused a fire.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was cited as saying in an interview with a South Korean newspaper that the war-torn nation "desperately hopes" that South Korea will provide defensive military equipment such as anti-aircraft systems.
According to the Chosun Ilbo daily, Zelensky expressed gratitude for South Korea's promise to provide demining vehicles and humanitarian aid totalling some $230 million. But he also noted that Ukraine needs anti-aircraft and early warning systems.
"One person died, three were injured. The two upper floors are destroyed, there may be people under the rubble," Klitschko said.