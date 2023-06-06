Russia-Ukraine war LIVE: Dam destroyed near Kherson, both parties engage in blame game

Russia-Ukraine war live: Blame game started early morning on Tuesday when news reports claimed that the Soviet-era Kakhovka dam, located in the city of Nova Kakhovka in the Russian-controlled part of the Kherson region was damaged. Ukraine's military has claimed that Russian forces blew up a large section of the dam while Moscow is claiming Kyiv forces undertook the clandestine operation. Russian state news agency TASS cited an unnamed source close to the matter as saying the dam was destroyed and territory is flooding

In recent weeks, the fighting has been escalating along the border areas between the two warring nations. It follows last month's dramatic armed incursion from Ukraine into the Belgorod region which forced Russia to use its artillery and air force on home soil. Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky had indicated that it will be launching a counter-offensive and even had a pan-Europe trip to seek more weapons.

Follow all the LIVE updates on WION