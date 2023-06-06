ugc_banner
Live Now

Russia-Ukraine war LIVE: Dam destroyed near Kherson, both parties engage in blame game

WION Web Team
MoscowUpdated: Jun 06, 2023, 10:47 AM IST

Satellite imagery of the Khakovka dam shows the damage suffered by it  Photograph:(Twitter)

Follow Us

Story highlights

Russia-Ukraine war live: Blame game started early morning on Tuesday when news reports claimed that the Soviet-era Kakhovka dam, located in the city of Nova Kakhovka in the Russian-controlled part of the Kherson region was damaged. Ukraine's military has claimed that Russian forces blew up a large section of the dam while Moscow is claiming Kyiv forces undertook the clandestine operation. Russian state news agency TASS cited an unnamed source close to the matter as saying the dam was destroyed and territory is flooding

In recent weeks, the fighting has been escalating along the border areas between the two warring nations. It follows last month's dramatic armed incursion from Ukraine into the Belgorod region which forced Russia to use its artillery and air force on home soil. Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky had indicated that it will be launching a counter-offensive and even had a pan-Europe trip to seek more weapons.

Follow all the LIVE updates on WION

06 Jun 2023, 10:46 AM (IST)
Russia-Ukraine war LIVE updates: Kyiv blames Moscow for the damage

"The Kakhovka (dam) was blown up by the Russian occupying forces," said the South command of Ukraine's Armed Forces on its Facebook page.

"The scale of the destruction, the speed and volumes of water, and the likely areas of inundation are being clarified."

06 Jun 2023, 10:45 AM (IST)
Russia-Ukraine war LIVE updates: Kakhovka dam destroyed

Unverified visuals on social media show the reservoir "emptying into the Dnipro" river after a series of intense explosions around the Kakhovka dam. Other videos show water surging through the remains of the dam, with bystanders expressing their shock, sometimes in strong language.

Read more...

06 Jun 2023, 10:33 AM (IST)
Russia-Ukraine war LIVE updates: Dam destroyed in Russian-controlled part of southern Ukraine

On Tuesday, a huge, Soviet-era Kakhovka dam in the Russian-controlled part of southern Ukraine was blown away, unleashing a flood of water across the war zone. The dam, measuring 30 metres in height and 3.2 km long was built in 1956. 