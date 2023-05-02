Russia-Ukraine war Live | 100,000 Russian troops killed or injured, says US intelligence
US intelligence officials have estimated that more than 20,000 Russian soldiers have been killed and more than 80,000 injured in just five months of fighting in Ukraine. White House national security council spokesperson John Kirby did not detail how the US calculated the deaths, but said about half were fighting under the Wagner mercenary group, rather than with the Russian military. He added that they were being sent into battle without proper training or leadership. Responding to remarks, Kremlin spokesperson Dimitry Peskov retorted that the US government does not have any data on Russian losses in eastern Ukraine and estimates had been “plucked from thin air”. Meanwhile, a top Ukrainian general announced that Ukrainian units have removed Russian forces from some positions in Bakhmut, as Wagner said his mercenary forces had advanced in the eastern city.
Meanwhile, a top Ukrainian general announced that Ukrainian units have removed Russian forces from some positions in Bakhmut, as Wagner said his mercenary forces had advanced in the eastern city.
Russia has summoned Polish dip,lomat after Poland closed a school run by the Russian embassy in Warsaw, according to Russian state news agency.
Over the weekend, Polish authorities seized the school building and said it belonged to the Polish state.
Russia’s foreign ministry slammed Warsaw’s and asserted that “such an impudent step by Warsaw, which goes beyond the framework of civilised interstate communication, will not remain without our harsh reaction and consequences for the Polish authorities and Poland’s interests in Russia.”
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has claimed that Germany’s involvement in the war in Ukraine was growing by the day and warned that it had no way of ensuring that weapons it had provided to Ukraine would not be used against Russian territory.
According to Reuters, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz had said that the weapons it is supplying Ukraine to defend itself should not be used against Russian territories.
On Monday, the White House announced that Russia has exhausted its military stockpiles and armed forces since the war intensified in eastern Ukraine.
Most of the troops were killed in brutal trench warfare for the small eastern city of Bakhmut, which Russia has repeatedly claimed it was on the brink of capturing, White House national security council spokesperson John Kirby said when he revealed the new estimate on Monday.
“Russia’s attempt at an offensive in the Donbas, largely through Bakhmut, has failed … Russia has been unable to seize any really strategically significant territory,” Kirby said.