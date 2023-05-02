Russia-Ukraine war Live | 100,000 Russian troops killed or injured, says US intelligence

US intelligence officials have estimated that more than 20,000 Russian soldiers have been killed and more than 80,000 injured in just five months of fighting in Ukraine. White House national security council spokesperson John Kirby did not detail how the US calculated the deaths, but said about half were fighting under the Wagner mercenary group, rather than with the Russian military. He added that they were being sent into battle without proper training or leadership. Responding to remarks, Kremlin spokesperson Dimitry Peskov retorted that the US government does not have any data on Russian losses in eastern Ukraine and estimates had been “plucked from thin air”.

Meanwhile, a top Ukrainian general announced that Ukrainian units have removed Russian forces from some positions in Bakhmut, as Wagner said his mercenary forces had advanced in the eastern city.