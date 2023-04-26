ugc_banner
Russia-Ukraine LIVE | Xi speaks with Zelensky for first time since Ukraine invasion

New DelhiUpdated: Apr 26, 2023, 05:57 PM IST

Zelensky spoke with Xi Jinping over the phone. Photograph:(Reuters)

Chinese President Xi Jinping held a "long and meaningful" conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday. Zelensky hoped that it would give impetus to relations with Beijing. The details of the call are not known yet.

26 Apr 2023, 5:53 PM (IST)
Chinese delegation to Ukraine

China has announced that it will send a delegation to Ukraine with the aim of finding a "political settlement" to the conflict.

"The Chinese side will send a special representative of the Chinese government on Eurasian affairs to visit Ukraine and other countries to conduct in-depth communication with all parties for a political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis," China's foreign ministry said at a press conference.

26 Apr 2023, 5:46 PM (IST)
Readout of the call

According to a readout of the call, reported by CCTV, Xi said China "will neither watch the fire from the other side, nor add fuel to the fire, let alone take advantage of the crisis to profit". 

"When dealing with the nuclear issue, all parties concerned should remain calm and restrained, truly focus on the future and destiny of themselves and all mankind, and jointly manage and control the crisis," Xi said.

26 Apr 2023, 5:45 PM (IST)
One-hour-long telephone conversation

Volodymyr Zelensky's spokesman Sergiy Nykyforov said on Facebook that the Xi and the Ukrainian president had "an almost one-hour-long telephone conversation".

26 Apr 2023, 5:40 PM (IST)
Zelensky hopes the call with give impetus to bilateral relations

I believe that this call, as well as the appointment of Ukraine's ambassador to China, will give a powerful impetus to the development of our bilateral relations: Zelensky

26 Apr 2023, 5:38 PM (IST)
China has always stood on the side of peace: Xi

Chinese President Xi Jinping told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on the call that China has "always stood on the side of peace", state media reported on Wednesday.

"On the issue of the Ukraine crisis, China has always stood on the side of peace and its core position is to promote peace talks," CCTV reported Xi as saying during a phone call.

26 Apr 2023, 5:12 PM (IST)
Zelensky and Xi talk over phone

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Wednesday that he held a "long and meaningful" phone call with Chinese leader Xi Jinping. He expressed hope that the phone call will give impetus to relations with Beijing.

"I had a long and meaningful phone call with...President Xi Jinping," he wrote on Twitter. "I believe that this call, as well as the appointment of Ukraine's ambassador to China, will give a powerful impetus to the development of our bilateral relations."

He did not immediately give any other details.