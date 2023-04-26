Russia-Ukraine LIVE | Xi speaks with Zelensky for first time since Ukraine invasion
Story highlights
Chinese President Xi Jinping held a "long and meaningful" conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday. Zelensky hoped that it would give impetus to relations with Beijing. The details of the call are not known yet.
Chinese President Xi Jinping held a "long and meaningful" conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday. Zelensky hoped that it would give impetus to relations with Beijing. The details of the call are not known yet.
China has announced that it will send a delegation to Ukraine with the aim of finding a "political settlement" to the conflict.
"The Chinese side will send a special representative of the Chinese government on Eurasian affairs to visit Ukraine and other countries to conduct in-depth communication with all parties for a political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis," China's foreign ministry said at a press conference.
According to a readout of the call, reported by CCTV, Xi said China "will neither watch the fire from the other side, nor add fuel to the fire, let alone take advantage of the crisis to profit".
"When dealing with the nuclear issue, all parties concerned should remain calm and restrained, truly focus on the future and destiny of themselves and all mankind, and jointly manage and control the crisis," Xi said.
Volodymyr Zelensky's spokesman Sergiy Nykyforov said on Facebook that the Xi and the Ukrainian president had "an almost one-hour-long telephone conversation".
I believe that this call, as well as the appointment of Ukraine's ambassador to China, will give a powerful impetus to the development of our bilateral relations: Zelensky
Chinese President Xi Jinping told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on the call that China has "always stood on the side of peace", state media reported on Wednesday.
"On the issue of the Ukraine crisis, China has always stood on the side of peace and its core position is to promote peace talks," CCTV reported Xi as saying during a phone call.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Wednesday that he held a "long and meaningful" phone call with Chinese leader Xi Jinping. He expressed hope that the phone call will give impetus to relations with Beijing.
"I had a long and meaningful phone call with...President Xi Jinping," he wrote on Twitter. "I believe that this call, as well as the appointment of Ukraine's ambassador to China, will give a powerful impetus to the development of our bilateral relations."
He did not immediately give any other details.