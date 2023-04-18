Russia-Ukraine LIVE | WSJ reporter Gershkovich in Russian court to appeal terms of detention
Jailed Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich is set to appear at a Moscow City Court hearing where he will appeal the terms of his detention. His appeal is that his pre-trial detention be done under house arrest rather than in jail. Gershkovich was detained on espionage charges in late March and Russia security services said that he was caught red-handed.
US journalist Evan Gershkovich was brought to a Russian court on Tuesday at the start of an appeal hearing to decide whether he will still be held in pre-trial detention at Moscow's Lefortovo prison until at least May 29.
Gershkovich is a Wall Street Journal reporter and was seen standing in a glass and metal enclosure inside the courtroom, wearing a checked shirt with his arms folded in front of him. He did not say anything.