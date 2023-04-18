Russia-Ukraine LIVE | WSJ reporter Gershkovich in Russian court to appeal terms of detention

US journalist Evan Gershkovich was brought to a Russian court on Tuesday at the start of an appeal hearing to decide whether he will still be held in pre-trial detention at Moscow's Lefortovo prison until at least May 29.

Gershkovich is a Wall Street Journal reporter and was seen standing in a glass and metal enclosure inside the courtroom, wearing a checked shirt with his arms folded in front of him. He did not say anything.