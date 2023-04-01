Russia-Ukraine LIVE updates | Kyiv on Moscow's UNSC presidency; Russian defence minister vows to boost munitions supplies
Ukraine calls Russia assuming the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) a "symbolic blow".
Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Saturday said that Ukraine has placed an order for 100 Rosomak multi-purpose armoured vehicles which are produced in Poland under a Finnish license.
In a footage published by the Defence Ministry on Saturday (April 1) Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu was seen vowing to boost munitions supplies to Russian forces in Ukraine during a visit to the headquarters of Moscow's troops fighting in the country, reported Reuters.
The video published on the messaging app Telegram shows Shoigu is shown telling colleagues that Russia would take steps to boost the supply of munitions to troops at the front, "the volume of supplies of the most demanded ammunition has been determined. Necessary measures are being taken to increase them."
A top Ukrainian official on Saturday (April 1) criticised the ‘symbolic blow’ of Russia assuming the rotating presidency of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).
"It’s not just a shame. It is another symbolic blow to the rules-based system of international relations," said the Ukrainian president’s chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, wrote in English on Twitter.
This comes after Russia took over the presidency of the UN’s top security body, which rotates every month.
Ukrainian official Yermak also slammed Iran, which Kyiv and its allies accuse of supplying Russia with arms, including hundreds of assault drones which have attacked Ukrainian infrastructure facilities.
"It is very telling that on the holiday of one terror state – Iran, another terror state – Russia – begins to preside over the UN Security Council."