Russia-Ukraine LIVE updates | Kyiv on Moscow's UNSC presidency; Russian defence minister vows to boost munitions supplies

A top Ukrainian official on Saturday (April 1) criticised the ‘symbolic blow’ of Russia assuming the rotating presidency of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

"It’s not just a shame. It is another symbolic blow to the rules-based system of international relations," said the Ukrainian president’s chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, wrote in English on Twitter.

This comes after Russia took over the presidency of the UN’s top security body, which rotates every month.



Ukrainian official Yermak also slammed Iran, which Kyiv and its allies accuse of supplying Russia with arms, including hundreds of assault drones which have attacked Ukrainian infrastructure facilities.



"It is very telling that on the holiday of one terror state – Iran, another terror state – Russia – begins to preside over the UN Security Council."