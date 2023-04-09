Russia destroys crucial fuel depot near Zaporizhzhia
Russia's invasion of Ukraine drags on into the second year, with more civilians losing their lives to military intervention. Early Sunday, a father and a daughter lost their lives in the southeastern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia after Russian strikes struck a residential building. The strike was the latest in a series of recent attacks on civilian targets.
A report has revealed that Swiss exports to Russia have dropped only slightly despite the sanctions imposed by Bern, with pharmaceutical exports soaring to record levels.
Switzerland, as per AFP, has kept up with the 10 rounds of sanctions that the European Union has put in place since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. However, medicines are humanitarian goods and are thus exempt from sanctions.
AFP reports that even though Swiss trade with Russia has come to a standstill in many key sectors, like machines and watches, pharmaceutical exports are at a record high. The revelation was made by the Neue Zurcher Zeitung am Sonntag newspaper after an analysis of figures from the Federal Office for Customs and Border Security.
Between March 2022 and February 2023, Switzerland exported goods worth $3.2 billion (2.9 billion Swiss francs) to Russia.
Russia has destroyed a depot containing 70,000 tonnes of fuel near the southeastern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia, the Russian defence ministry said on Sunday. It also said Russian forces had destroyed Ukraine army warehouses storing missiles, ammunition and other artillery weapons in the Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions.
In an interview, French President Emmanuel Macron talked about the inability of Europe to reach a breakthrough on Ukraine crisis and connected it to the ongoing Taiwan issue.
“Europeans cannot resolve the crisis in Ukraine; how can we credibly say on Taiwan, ‘watch out, if you do something wrong we will be there’? If you really want to increase tensions that’s the way to do it,” said Macron.
The Russian defence ministry on Sunday claimed that it had destroyed a depot near Zaporizhzhia containing 70,000 tonnes of fuel. It added that military warehouses in Donetsk were also targetted.
US officials believe that the classified US documents about Ukraine's war effort that became available online are likely real and happened due to a leak. However, they also think that some of the documents may have been altered before they were posted, a senior US official said on Saturday.
The official that this is the government's "working theory" pending investigation.
The documents have found their way as photos on Twitter and Telegram and mention Ukraine’s military strength, the state of the conflict, casualty figures and the burn rate for the HIMARS long-range rocket systems that the US provided to Ukraine. Some of them carry a March 1 date.
Pope Francis, in his Easter message, appeared to ask Russia to seek the truth about its invasion of Ukraine. He also renewed an appeal for dialogue between Israelis and Palestinians following recent violence.
Pope Francis spoke of "the darkness and the gloom in which, all too often, our world finds itself enveloped" and prayed to God for peace."
"Help the beloved Ukrainian people on their journey towards peace, and shed the light of Easter upon the people of Russia," he said.
Russian strikes on Sunday killed a 50-year-old man and his 11-year-old daughter at a house in the southeastern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia, officials said. It was the latest Russian strike on civilian infrastructure in Ukraine.
"The enemy carried out a missile attack on Zaporizhzhia and killed another Ukrainian family," the head of the State Emergency Service, Sergiy Kruk, said on social media.
The girl died in an ambulance, said the head of Zaporizhzhia City Council, Anatoliy Kurtiev. Her mother was pulled alive from the rubble.