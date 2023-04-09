Russia destroys crucial fuel depot near Zaporizhzhia

A report has revealed that Swiss exports to Russia have dropped only slightly despite the sanctions imposed by Bern, with pharmaceutical exports soaring to record levels.

Switzerland, as per AFP, has kept up with the 10 rounds of sanctions that the European Union has put in place since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. However, medicines are humanitarian goods and are thus exempt from sanctions.

AFP reports that even though Swiss trade with Russia has come to a standstill in many key sectors, like machines and watches, pharmaceutical exports are at a record high. The revelation was made by the Neue Zurcher Zeitung am Sonntag newspaper after an analysis of figures from the Federal Office for Customs and Border Security.

Between March 2022 and February 2023, Switzerland exported goods worth $3.2 billion (2.9 billion Swiss francs) to Russia.