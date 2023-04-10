Russia-Ukraine LIVE | There is tendency to blame Russia for everything, Kremlin says on leaked documents

The detention of a Wall Street Journal reporter, Evan Gershkovich, by Russia, is a "brazen act" and violates the vital freedom of the press, including the safety of journalists, World Bank President David Malpass said on Monday.

Russian Federal Security Service investigators charged Gershkovich last week with espionage, saying they caught him "red-handed". However, the WSJ reporter denied the accusation and said he was working as a journalist, domestic news agencies said on Friday.

"It's a brazen act by Russia. It violates press freedom, freedom of the press, which the World Bank Group has long recognized as vital. That includes the safety of journalists," Malpass told reporters.