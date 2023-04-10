Russia-Ukraine LIVE | There is tendency to blame Russia for everything, Kremlin says on leaked documents
Story highlights
Russia and Ukraine continue to fight for Bakhmut as Ukrainian forces try to keep control of the embattled small city in the eastern Donetsk region. Bakhmut has been witnessing the fiercest fighting of Moscow's full-scale invasion that started in February, 2022. Thousands of soldiers died in the battle of Bakhmut and as a result it has been dubbed the "meat-grinder". Russian forces have managed to gain ground on the flanks of Bakhmut in recent weeks which can threaten key supply lines for Kyiv's defenders and have also made advances inside the city.
Russia and Ukraine continue to fight for Bakhmut as Ukrainian forces try to keep control of the embattled small city in the eastern Donetsk region. Bakhmut has been witnessing the fiercest fighting of Moscow's full-scale invasion that started in February, 2022. Thousands of soldiers died in the battle of Bakhmut and as a result it has been dubbed the "meat-grinder". Russian forces have managed to gain ground on the flanks of Bakhmut in recent weeks which can threaten key supply lines for Kyiv's defenders and have also made advances inside the city.
The detention of a Wall Street Journal reporter, Evan Gershkovich, by Russia, is a "brazen act" and violates the vital freedom of the press, including the safety of journalists, World Bank President David Malpass said on Monday.
Russian Federal Security Service investigators charged Gershkovich last week with espionage, saying they caught him "red-handed". However, the WSJ reporter denied the accusation and said he was working as a journalist, domestic news agencies said on Friday.
"It's a brazen act by Russia. It violates press freedom, freedom of the press, which the World Bank Group has long recognized as vital. That includes the safety of journalists," Malpass told reporters.
The Kremlin, responding to accusations that it might have something to do with the leak of US intelligence documents about a number of countries including Ukraine, said on Monday that there is a general tendency to blame Russia for everything.
The US national security community has found itself in a bind following the release of dozens of secret documents, including the impact on sensitive information-sharing within the government and ties with other countries, two US officials have said.
When asked about allegations that Russia may have been responsible, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, "I cannot comment on this in any way. You and I know that there is in fact a tendency to always blame everything on Russia. It is, in general, a disease."
Ukraine's ground forces commander Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi on Monday said that the defence of Bakhmut continued and that the situation is "difficult but controllable."
Does the US have another WikiLeaks-like situation at hand? Well if not in terms of of size, but the latest problem is definitely has security implications comparable to havoc caused in 2013 when Julian Assange's WikiLeaks made more than 700,000 classified documents.
Ukraine's deputy foreign minister, who is on a visit to India, said Monday that Kyiv has sought a visit by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other top officials. She added that the South Asian country should be more involved in resolving the war in Ukraine. Emine Dzhaparova told a news channel in an interview that it was expected India will invite Ukrainian officials to participate in G20 events in September. She further said that New Delhi should intensify political dialogue with Kyiv.
A senior Ukrainian commander said on Monday that Russian troops were using "scorched earth" tactics in the battle for Bakhmut. He said that Moscow was destroying buildings and positions with air strikes and artillery. "The enemy switched to so-called scorched earth tactics from Syria. It is destroying buildings and positions with air strikes and artillery fire," said Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, commander of Ukraine's ground forces.