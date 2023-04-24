Russia-Ukraine LIVE | Russia claims 'repelled' drone attack on port of Sevastopol in Crimea

Former Russian president and a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Dmitry Medvedev, said on Sunday that if the G7 decided to impose export restrictions on Russia, Moscow would retaliate by cancelling the Black Sea Grain Agreement, which permits crucial grain shipments from Ukraine.

"This idea from the idiots at the G7 about a total ban of exports to our country by default is beautiful in that it implies a reciprocal ban on imports from our country, including categories of goods that are the most sensitive for the G7," Medvedev said in a post on his Telegram channel.