Russia-Ukraine LIVE | Russia claims 'repelled' drone attack on port of Sevastopol in Crimea
Story highlights
Russian authorities claimed that they fought against a drone attack aimed at the port of Sevastopol. Meanwhile, Moscow threatened to terminate the Black Sea grain deal if its exports are banned by the G7.
Former Russian president and a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Dmitry Medvedev, said on Sunday that if the G7 decided to impose export restrictions on Russia, Moscow would retaliate by cancelling the Black Sea Grain Agreement, which permits crucial grain shipments from Ukraine.
"This idea from the idiots at the G7 about a total ban of exports to our country by default is beautiful in that it implies a reciprocal ban on imports from our country, including categories of goods that are the most sensitive for the G7," Medvedev said in a post on his Telegram channel.
China on Monday said that it respected the "sovereign state status" of all the former Soviet nations after comments made by Beijing's ambassador to France which questioned the sovereignty of these nations sparked outrage in Europe.
"China respects the sovereign state status of the participating republics after the dissolution of the Soviet Union," said foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning.
Beijing's ambassador to France Lu Shaye had stated that nations that emerged from the Soviet Union "don't have effective status under international law because there is not an international agreement confirming their status as sovereign nations".
Ukraine's state broadcaster Suspilne, in its news roundup shared on Telegram, said that the Russian army carried out shelling at Kramatorsk in the Donetsk region.
"At night, the Russian army shelled Kramatorsk in Donetsk region, and damaged an educational institution. They also hit Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk oblast with heavy artillery, and in the morning they attacked the border of Sumy oblast. There are no dead or injured. Explosions rang out in occupied Sevastopol at night. The so-called “governor” Razvozhaev announced the “attack of two surface drones”: one allegedly exploded independently, and the other was destroyed," the state broadcaster reported.
Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said that if a ban is imposed on exports to Russia by the G7, then Moscow will terminate the Black Sea grain deal.
The deal makes it possible to export vital food from Ukraine to the world. The Black Sea grain deal was brokered by Turkey and United Nations. No signs have been shown by Russia indicating that it will allow the deal to continue after May 18.
Moscow's governor Mikhail Razvozhaev said that a drone attack on the port of Sevastopol in Russia-annexed Crimea was repelled by the country's Black Sea Fleet in the early hours of Monday.
"An attempted attack on Sevastopol was repelled from 3:30 am. According to the latest information: one surface drone was destroyed ... the second one exploded on its own," wrote Governor Mikhail Razvozhaev on the Telegram messaging app. "Everything is calm in the city. But all the troops and services are ready for combat,” he added. No damage due to the attack was reported, Razvozhaev said.