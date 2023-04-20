ugc_banner
Russia-Ukraine LIVE | Ukraine's rightful place is in NATO: Stoltenberg

New DelhiUpdated: Apr 20, 2023, 05:23 PM IST

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky attend a joint news briefing in Kyiv. Photograph:(Reuters)

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg was in Kyiv on Thursday for the first time since Russia invaded Ukraine in February last year. During the visit, he showed the military alliance's support for Ukraine as it prepares to launch a counteroffensive. Stoltenberg laid a wreath in honour of Ukrainian soldiers killed fighting Russian forces in the east of the country. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will address Mexican lawmakers on Thursday via video, seeking support in his country's war with Russia. 

20 Apr 2023, 5:21 PM (IST)
Ukraine's rightful place is in NATO: Stoltenberg

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday that Ukraine's future lies in NATO. He made the remarks during his first visit to the country since Russia's invasion 14 months ago.

"Let me be clear: Ukraine's rightful place is in the euro-Atlantic family. Ukraine's rightful place is in NATO. And over time, our support will help you to make this possible," Stoltenberg told reporters during a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv.

20 Apr 2023, 5:20 PM (IST)
Ukraine's NATO membership path to be discussed at July summit: Stoltenberg

Ukraine's NATO membership path to be discussed at July summit: NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg

20 Apr 2023, 5:17 PM (IST)
Zelensky urges NATO to overcome reluctance on providing long-range weapons to Kyiv

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has asked NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg to help Kyiv by asking some member states to "overcome the reluctance" on providing long-range weapons to Kyiv to counter Russia's invasion. 

"I addressed the Secretary General with a request to help us overcome the reluctance of our partners regarding the delivery of certain weapons, namely long-range, modern aviation, artillery, armoured vehicles," Zelensky said at a press conference with Stoltenberg in Kyiv. 

20 Apr 2023, 5:11 PM (IST)
It is time to invite Ukraine into NATO: Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday that it was "time" for Kyiv to be invited into NATO. He was speaking at a press conference with visiting NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg.

"Now, when the majority of people in NATO countries and the majority of Ukrainians support the entry of our country into the alliance, it is time to take the appropriate decision," Zelensky said.

20 Apr 2023, 4:37 PM (IST)
NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg in Kyiv

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg visited Kyiv on Thursday for the first time since Russia invaded Ukraine. The NATO chief showed the military alliance's support for Ukraine as it prepares to launch a counteroffensive. Stoltenberg laid a wreath in honour of Ukrainian soldiers killed fighting Russian forces in the east of the country. He also reviewed captured Russian armoured vehicles on the capital's St Michael's Square.

20 Apr 2023, 4:31 PM (IST)
Zelensky to address Mexican lawmakers on Thursday

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will address Mexican lawmakers on Thursday via video and seek support in his country's war with Russia. The Mexican government has remained neutral in the conflict. Some supporters of Ukraine have criticised President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador for not backing European arms shipments to Kyiv. 

20 Apr 2023, 4:30 PM (IST)
Denmark and Netherlands to donate 14 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine

More military aid is on the way for Ukraine as Denmark and the Netherlands announced Thursday that they will jointly donate 14 Leopard 2 tanks to the nation battling Russian forces on its soil.

