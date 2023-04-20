Russia-Ukraine LIVE | Ukraine's rightful place is in NATO: Stoltenberg
Story highlights
NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg was in Kyiv on Thursday for the first time since Russia invaded Ukraine in February last year. During the visit, he showed the military alliance's support for Ukraine as it prepares to launch a counteroffensive. Stoltenberg laid a wreath in honour of Ukrainian soldiers killed fighting Russian forces in the east of the country. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will address Mexican lawmakers on Thursday via video, seeking support in his country's war with Russia.
NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday that Ukraine's future lies in NATO. He made the remarks during his first visit to the country since Russia's invasion 14 months ago.
"Let me be clear: Ukraine's rightful place is in the euro-Atlantic family. Ukraine's rightful place is in NATO. And over time, our support will help you to make this possible," Stoltenberg told reporters during a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv.
Ukraine's NATO membership path to be discussed at July summit: NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has asked NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg to help Kyiv by asking some member states to "overcome the reluctance" on providing long-range weapons to Kyiv to counter Russia's invasion.
"I addressed the Secretary General with a request to help us overcome the reluctance of our partners regarding the delivery of certain weapons, namely long-range, modern aviation, artillery, armoured vehicles," Zelensky said at a press conference with Stoltenberg in Kyiv.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday that it was "time" for Kyiv to be invited into NATO. He was speaking at a press conference with visiting NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg.
"Now, when the majority of people in NATO countries and the majority of Ukrainians support the entry of our country into the alliance, it is time to take the appropriate decision," Zelensky said.
NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg visited Kyiv on Thursday for the first time since Russia invaded Ukraine. The NATO chief showed the military alliance's support for Ukraine as it prepares to launch a counteroffensive. Stoltenberg laid a wreath in honour of Ukrainian soldiers killed fighting Russian forces in the east of the country. He also reviewed captured Russian armoured vehicles on the capital's St Michael's Square.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will address Mexican lawmakers on Thursday via video and seek support in his country's war with Russia. The Mexican government has remained neutral in the conflict. Some supporters of Ukraine have criticised President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador for not backing European arms shipments to Kyiv.
More military aid is on the way for Ukraine as Denmark and the Netherlands announced Thursday that they will jointly donate 14 Leopard 2 tanks to the nation battling Russian forces on its soil.