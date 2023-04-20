Russia-Ukraine LIVE | Ukraine's rightful place is in NATO: Stoltenberg

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday that Ukraine's future lies in NATO. He made the remarks during his first visit to the country since Russia's invasion 14 months ago.

"Let me be clear: Ukraine's rightful place is in the euro-Atlantic family. Ukraine's rightful place is in NATO. And over time, our support will help you to make this possible," Stoltenberg told reporters during a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv.