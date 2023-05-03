Ukraine war highlights: Ex-Russian prez calls for 'physical elimination' of Zelensky
Story highlights
The Kremlin has two reported that two drones, which were launched by Ukraine, were shot down by them, as they accused Kyiv of trying to assassinate President Vladimir Putin.
Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev called for the "physical elimination" of Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky after Moscow accused Kyiv of a drone attack on the Kremlin.
"After today's terrorist attack, there are no options left aside the physical elimination of Zelensky and his cabal," Medvedev said.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Wednesday that Kyiv did not attack Russian President Vladimir Putin, after Moscow said two drones were shot down at the Kremlin.
"We didn't attack Putin. We leave it to the tribunal. We fight on our territory, we are defending our villages and cities," Zelensky told reporters at a joint press conference with Nordic leaders in Helsinki.
Russian strikes on Ukraine's southern Kherson region killed 16 people on Wednesday. "A massive attack by the occupiers on civilians in the Kherson region: death toll rises to 16," the Kherson region prosecutor's office said in a statement.
Residents in Ukraine's capital city Kyiv are expecting a retaliation from Russia after Kremlin said shot down two drones aimed at President Vladimir Putin's residence
A high ranking Russian official on Wednesday called for "destroying the Kyiv regime" after an alleged drone attack on the Kremlin last night.
"We will demand the use of weapons capable of stopping and destroying the Kyiv terrorist regime," Vyacheslav Volodin, the speaker of the Russian Duma and Putin ally, said. "No negotiations can take place with the regime of (Ukrainian President Volodymyr) Zelensky."
The United States did not pre-empt drone attack on the Kremlin that Russia claimed was an assassination attempt on Russian President Vladimir Putin.
"Whatever happened, there was no advanced warning," a senior US official was quoted as saying by CNN.
Ukraine President Zelensky's Press Secretary Nikiforov denied allegations of Ukraine carrying out an attack on the Kremlin.
“We have no information about the so-called night attacks on the Kremlin. But, as President Zelensky has repeatedly stated, Ukraine directs all available forces and means to liberate its own territories, and not to attack others," said Nikiforov.
"Separately, the wording of a terrorist state is surprising. The act of terrorism is houses destroyed by entrances in Dnipro and Uman or rocket fire at the railway station in Kramatorsk and many other tragedies. And what happened in Moscow is obviously an escalation of the situation before May 9. The expected reception from our opponents,” he added.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that 'soon' his country will undertake 'offensive actions' in its ongoing war with Russia. He gave the statement during a press briefing held alongside Finnish President Sauli Niinisto in Helsinki.
"Why am I sure that we will have planes? Because soon we will make our offensive operations, after which I am sure they will give us planes, I would like it to be the other way around, but it is as what it is,” said Zelensky.
Russia says it shot down "Ukrainian drones" over the Kremlin, claims Kyiv attempted to assassinate #VladimirPutin.@SinghBhairavi is joined by Prof. Alentin Yakushik for more perspective#RussiaUkraineWar #UkraineDrone #Russia— WION (@WIONews) May 3, 2023
Read full story: https://t.co/TTE4XiHhzj pic.twitter.com/cSiUV9OjYa
The Kremlin stated that Moscow's May 9 parade celebrating the victory of Soviet over the Nazis will be held even after the drone attack.
"The parade will take place. There are no changes to the plans," said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov speaking to Russian news agency TASS.
Moscow's mayor announced that unauthorised drone flights will be banned over the Russian capital. Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, in a statement, said that all drone flights will remain prohibited unless the "government authorities" provide a special permit.
He further stated that the ban was meant to prevent unauthorised drone flights which could "obstruct the work of law enforcement".
The Kremlin confirmed that two drones, which Ukraine had launched to assassinate Russian President Vladimir Putin, were shot down by them.
"Two unmanned vehicles were aimed at the Kremlin... the devices were put out of action," they said in a statement, as it called the operation "a planned terrorist act and an attempt on the life of the President of the Russian Federation."