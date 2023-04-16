Russia-Ukraine LIVE | Missile hits Kyiv church as people attend Easter service, Ukraine says
Ukraine has reported that a missile hit a church in a southern village as the people of Kyiv attended the Easter service. Follow for updates.
A Polish ban on imports of Ukrainian grain and other food will also apply to the transit of these products through the country, the development and technology minister said on Sunday. Poland and Hungary have decided to ban imports from neighbouring Ukraine to protect the local agricultural sector since a flood of supply depressed prices across the region. The Polish ban came into effect on Saturday evening.
"The ban is full, including the ban on transit through Poland," Waldemar Buda wrote on Twitter.
In a "great Easter exchange," 130 Ukrainian prisoners of war were released and returned home, a senior Ukrainian presidential official said on Sunday. "We are bringing back 130 of our people. It (the exchange) has been taking place in several stages over the past few days," President Volodymyr Zelensky's chief of staff Andriy Yermak said on the Telegram messaging app.
Ukrainian and Russian forces have held regular prisoner exchanges during Moscow's invasion. It was not clear how many Russians were sent back the other way.
Ukraine has said that a missile hit a church in a southern village as people of Kyiv attended the Easter service. The church was destroyed by the missile strike, footage from the scene showed.