Russia-Ukraine LIVE | Kremlin calls blogger's death a terrorist act
Story highlights
The assassination of a Russian military blogger on Sunday at a St Petersburg cafe has heightened tensions amidst claims by the Wagner group that Moscow has captured Bakhmut "in a legal sense". One woman has been detained in connection with blogger Vladlen Tatarsky's death. The woman reportedly gave him a statuette of him which later blew up, killing Tatarsky and injuring 32 others. The woman, Darya Trepova, has denied her involvement with the assassination. However, alleged pictures from the scene show Trepova at the cafe at the time of the incident.
Ukraine's military has said that its troops are locked in combat with Russian forces around the administration building of Bakhmut on Monday. It slammed mercenary group Wagner's claims that Russia had captured the eastern city after months of warfare. A Ukrainian spokesman said the Russians had raised a victory flag not over the building but over "some kind of toilet".
Vladlen Tatarsky's death: The woman detained is 26-year-old Darya Trepova, who allegedly handed Tatarsky a small statue of him in the cafe which reportedly contained 450 gram of TNT.
Russian blogger's death: A woman has been detained in connection with the killing of Russian military blogger Vladlen Tatarsky at a St Petersburg cafe on Sunday.
Russia has termed the assassination of prominent military blogger Vladlen Tatarsky at a St Petersburg cafe a "terrorist act". Russia's Anti-Terrorism Committee said that there was evidence linking Ukraine to the bombing.
In a call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, "This is a terrorist act."
"The active phase of the investigation is now underway," he said. "We see quite vigorous steps to detain suspects. Let's be patient and wait for the next announcements from our special services, which are working on this."