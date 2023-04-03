Russia-Ukraine LIVE | Kremlin calls blogger's death a terrorist act

Russia has termed the assassination of prominent military blogger Vladlen Tatarsky at a St Petersburg cafe a "terrorist act". Russia's Anti-Terrorism Committee said that there was evidence linking Ukraine to the bombing.

In a call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, "This is a terrorist act."

"The active phase of the investigation is now underway," he said. "We see quite vigorous steps to detain suspects. Let's be patient and wait for the next announcements from our special services, which are working on this."