Russia-Ukraine LIVE | Head of Russian-occupied Donetsk reportedly visits Soledar
FILE PHOTO: Denis Pushilin Photograph:(Reuters)
Follow for all the latest updates on Russia Ukraine war
23 Jan 2023, 9:53 (IST)
Germany’s foreign minister on Sunday said that her government would not stand in the way of Poland sending its Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.
23 Jan 2023, 9:47 (IST)
The top Moscow-installed official in the occupied parts of the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine said late on Sunday that he had visited the town of Soledar. Russia had earlier claimed that it had captured the region earlier this month.
Denis Pushilin, the administrator, published a short video on the Telegram messaging app that showed him driving and walking amidst uninhabited areas and destroyed buildings.
"I visited Soledar today," Pushilin said in an accompanying statement.