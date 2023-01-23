ugc_banner
Russia-Ukraine LIVE | Head of Russian-occupied Donetsk reportedly visits Soledar

New DelhiEdited By: Wion Web DeskUpdated: Jan 23, 2023, 09:54 AM IST

FILE PHOTO: Denis Pushilin Photograph:(Reuters)

23 Jan 2023, 9:53 (IST)
Germany 'won't stand in the way' of Poland's decision to supply Leopard tanks to Ukraine

Germany’s foreign minister on Sunday said that her government would not stand in the way of Poland sending its Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.

23 Jan 2023, 9:47 (IST)
Head of Russian-occupied Donetsk reportedly visits Soledar

The top Moscow-installed official in the occupied parts of the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine said late on Sunday that he had visited the town of Soledar. Russia had earlier claimed that it had captured the region earlier this month.

Denis Pushilin, the administrator, published a short video on the Telegram messaging app that showed him driving and walking amidst uninhabited areas and destroyed buildings.

"I visited Soledar today," Pushilin said in an accompanying statement.