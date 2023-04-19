Russia-Ukraine LIVE | Russia warns South Korea against sending weapons to Ukraine
Story highlights
Ukraine on Wednesday received the first batch of Patriot missile defence systems which was promised by the United States in December last year. The defence system is expected to make Ukraine's skies safer and help it defend itself against Russian missiles in the ongoing war. Ukrainian troops has also trained on the missile system last year since they need special training to operate.
Ukraine on Wednesday received the first batch of Patriot missile defence systems which was promised by the United States in December last year. The defence system is expected to make Ukraine's skies safer and help it defend itself against Russian missiles in the ongoing war. Ukrainian troops has also trained on the missile system last year since they need special training to operate.
Russia's ex-leader Dmitry Medvedev also hit back at South Korea for saying that it could send weapons to Ukraine. Medvedev said that Moscow could send weapons to North Korea, formally known as the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
"I wonder what the residents of this country will say when they see the latest Russian arms with their closest neighbours -- our partners from the DPRK," he added. "Quid pro quo..."
Russia on Wednesday warned South Korea against sending weapons to Ukraine. Earlier, Seoul had opened the door to possible military aid to Kyiv in the event of a large-scale civilian attack.
The Kremlin said the start of arms supplies would mean indirect involvement in the Ukraine conflict.
"Unfortunately Seoul has taken a rather unfriendly stance," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
"The start of arms supplies will indirectly mean a certain stage of involvement in this conflict," he added.
Following a UN-brokered agreement on the safe export of grain from Ukrainian Black Sea ports, inspections of ships are resuming, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said on Wednesday.
He wrote on Facebook that "ship inspections are being resumed, despite the RF's (Russian Federation's) attempts to disrupt the agreement." Kubrakov is in Turkey to discuss the status of the Black Sea Grain Initiative. Russia and Ukraine had agreed to it last July to help alleviate a global food crisis.
Ukraine said Wednesday that it has received the first Patriots, considered one of the most advanced US air defence systems in the world. Kyiv's defence minister informed about it on Twitter.
The Russian-installed head of the Moscow-controlled part of Ukraine's Donetsk region met Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in Minsk on Tuesday. He said that he discussed ways of boosting trade. Denis Pushilin's visit prompted Ukraine to protest about what it called a "blatantly unfriendly act" by Belarus, a close ally of Russia. Belarus also earlier allowed Moscow's forces to use its territory as a launching pad for the February 2022 invasion.