Russia-Ukraine LIVE | Russia warns South Korea against sending weapons to Ukraine

Russia on Wednesday warned South Korea against sending weapons to Ukraine. Earlier, Seoul had opened the door to possible military aid to Kyiv in the event of a large-scale civilian attack.

The Kremlin said the start of arms supplies would mean indirect involvement in the Ukraine conflict.

"Unfortunately Seoul has taken a rather unfriendly stance," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"The start of arms supplies will indirectly mean a certain stage of involvement in this conflict," he added.