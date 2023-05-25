Russia-Ukraine crisis LIVE: Over 100 prisoners of war returned to Ukraine

Eight Ukrainian officers and 98 soldiers have been freed as part of an exchange with Russia, according to Ukraine's presidential aide.

He said many of the released prisoners of war had been reported missing in the battle for the city of Bakhmut.

Ukraine's ombudsman wrote on social media that several of the released fighters had sustained injuries or were ill.

All of them would undergo rehabilitation, he said, adding that thus far 2,430 Ukrainian prisoners of war had been returned home.