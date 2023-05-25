Russia-Ukraine crisis LIVE: Over 100 prisoners of war returned to Ukraine
The head of Russia’s Wagner mercenary group, which has been spearheading Moscow’s fight in the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, on Thursday (May 25) said his fighters have begun transferring their positions to the Russian army.
The announcement was made by the Wagner group’s founder Yevgeny Prigozhin in a video published on Thursday. “We are withdrawing the units from Bakhmut. From today at five in the morning, May 25 until June 1, most of the units will rebase to camps in the rear,” said the Wagner chief.
Eight Ukrainian officers and 98 soldiers have been freed as part of an exchange with Russia, according to Ukraine's presidential aide.
He said many of the released prisoners of war had been reported missing in the battle for the city of Bakhmut.
Ukraine's ombudsman wrote on social media that several of the released fighters had sustained injuries or were ill.
All of them would undergo rehabilitation, he said, adding that thus far 2,430 Ukrainian prisoners of war had been returned home.