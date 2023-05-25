ugc_banner
Russia-Ukraine crisis LIVE: Over 100 prisoners of war returned to Ukraine

KyivEdited By: Wion Web DeskUpdated: May 25, 2023, 08:37 PM IST

This video grab taken from a handout footage posted on May 25, 2023 on the Telegram account of the press service of Concord -- a company linked to the chief of Russian mercenary group Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin -- shows Yevgeny Prigozhin talking to his fighters in Bakhmut. The head of Russia's Wagner mercenary group said on May 25, 2023 his troops had started transferring their positions in the flashpoint eastern Ukraine town of Bakhmut to the Russian military. Photograph:(AFP)

As per Ukraine's presidential aide, eight Ukrainian officers and 98 soldiers have been freed as part of an exchange with Russia.

The head of Russia’s Wagner mercenary group, which has been spearheading Moscow’s fight in the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, on Thursday (May 25) said his fighters have begun transferring their positions to the Russian army. 

25 May 2023, 8:36 PM (IST)
Wagner withdraws from Bakhmut

The announcement was made by the Wagner group’s founder Yevgeny Prigozhin in a video published on Thursday. “We are withdrawing the units from Bakhmut. From today at five in the morning, May 25 until June 1, most of the units will rebase to camps in the rear,” said the Wagner chief. 

25 May 2023, 7:57 PM (IST)
Over 100 prisoners of war returned to Ukraine

Eight Ukrainian officers and 98 soldiers have been freed as part of an exchange with Russia, according to Ukraine's presidential aide.

He said many of the released prisoners of war had been reported missing in the battle for the city of Bakhmut.

Ukraine's ombudsman wrote on social media that several of the released fighters had sustained injuries or were ill.

All of them would undergo rehabilitation, he said, adding that thus far 2,430 Ukrainian prisoners of war had been returned home.