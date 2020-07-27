Russia halts China's delivery of S-400; China blames it on COVID-19

A report claims that Russia has postponed the delivery of the missile system to China. Experts say the postponement may just hint at cancellation.

S-400 is currently among the most coveted surface-to-air missile systems. It is made in Russia and is pitched as the most-efficient long-range air defense systems. It is capable of destroying targets at a distance of up to 400 kilometres and a height of up to 30 kilometres.

In 2014, China signed a government-to-government contract with Russia; the deal was worth $3 billion. China received its first S-400 on May 10, 2018. However, it may turn out to be China's last.

Currently, Russia, Belarus and Turkey too have the S-400 defense system. India signed a $5.4 billion deal in 2018 and is likely to get its first S-400 by 2021.

Several other countries (Iran, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Vietnam, Morocco) have expressed interest in buying the Russian technology. Beijing reportedly ordered a couple of S-400s.

Pause on delivery

For now, however, Russia has paused delivery.

Moscow and Beijing were seen growing closer than ever, but there has been a roadblock in the bilateral relation as Russia has accused China of spying.

Valery Mitko, President of St. Petersburh Arctic Social Sciences Academy, has been alleged by Russia of handing over classified information to Chinese authorities.

However, the development on the S-400 area is hinting towards more reasons. The postponement came amid the call to boycott China.

Second, it also came at a time when China and India exchanged violent fires at the Galwan valley. The violence was followed by a question of whose side is Russia on. However, the hold on S-400s to Beijing may hint at an answer.

The postponement is also important as it is came when the world is gearing up for another cold-war.

China is rubbishing all of this and is keen on projecting the development as pandemic-related. "The reasons given by Russia are very heartwarming. It turns out that Russia is worried that the delivery of S-400 missiles at this time will affect the anti-pandemic actions of the Chinese army and does not want to cause trouble to China," reported a Chinese newspaper.

The truth is China's troubles are only mounting and Russia halting the S-400 delivery may just be the latest sign of Moscow distancing itself from Beijing.

India's role

The move can definitely be read as an advantage to India. New Delhi has been regularly talking to Moscow since the Galwan skirmish.

India is looking to buy spare parts, ammunition and weapons and the estimated cost of acquisition is over $1 billion. Therefore, Russia's pause on S-400 to China may have technological advantage for India.