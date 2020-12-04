Roles of Trump fundraiser, Kushner's lawyer scrutinised in pardon bribery scheme probe

A former Trump fundraiser and a prominent lawyer were among the people scrutinised by the US Justice Department for their roles in what is being described as a possible bribery scheme to win a presidential pardon for a convicted felon, reports said.

Lawyer Abbe Lowell's attorney and friend Reid Weingarten said his client was never a target or subject in the Justice Department's inquiry, while former fundraiser Elliot Broidy's attorney William Burck said his client was "not under investigation and has not been accused by anyone of any wrongdoing whatsoever."

The New York Times first reported Lowell and Broidy's roles in the case on Thursday evening.

A federal judge on Tuesday released a heavily redacted document which revealed that the Justice Department had obtained possible evidence of a bribery scheme in which someone “would offer a substantial political contribution in exchange for a presidential pardon or reprieve of sentence.”

The Justice Department had to ask the judge's permission to view certain emails between a lawyer and clients. The judge granted the request in August, finding attorney-client privilege did not apply. At the time, US President Donald Trump described the investigation as "Fake News!" on Twitter.

In October - several months after the Justice Department won the request to review the emails in the pardon bribery inquiry, Broidy pleaded guilty in a separate case to illegally lobbying Trump to drop an investigation into a Malaysian embezzlement scandal.

Nothing in those court documents in Broidy's case made reference to conduct concerning the pardon bribery probe. Broidy's attorney Burck said his client's only role in the matter was putting Diller in contact with Lowell.

"Abbe's lawyering was utterly normal," Weingarten told Reuters in an interview on Thursday. "Not exciting, not interesting and not successful. But by the book. There was no bribe, there was no promise of a bribe, and there was no clemency. There was not relief. The guy went to jail."

