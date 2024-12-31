Rewind 2024: Major elections that shaped the world this year

In India, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) faced a significant challenge, losing its stronghold on power after a decade of majorities. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had to form a coalition, as the BJP's vote share dropped.
The BJP's coalition in India highlights the shifting political landscape, as Modi's leadership faced scrutiny after years of dominance.
The United States witnessed a dramatic electoral race, culminating in Donald Trump's return to the White House. Despite being a convicted felon, Trump defeated Kamala Harris, winning with 312 electoral votes.
Trump's victory in the US election was characterised by unexpected twists, including current US President Joe Biden's withdrawal from the election race, Vice President Kamala Harris' last-minute entry into the race and multiple attempts on the Republica leader's life.
The 2024 Pakistan elections saw independent candidates backed by ex-pm Imran Khan's PTI party gaining significant seats but ended with Nawaz Sharif's PML-N forming a coalition government with Shehbaz Sharif becoming the Prime Minister.
Former Prime Minister Imran Khan is imprisoned and was barred from contesting Pakistan's elections. Results were contentious, with initial predictions favouring Imran Khan's party, but ultimately leading to a PML-N coalition.
In the United Kingdom, the Labour Party made a historic comeback after nearly two decades, winning 411 of 650 seats.
The Labour Party's return to power in the UK was seen as a response to the Conservative Party's declining popularity, influenced by past leadership controversies
{{ primary_category.name }}