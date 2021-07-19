Restaurant staff wins heart, joins woman celebrating birthday alone 

A birthday celebration is one of those happy moments where the joy grows manifolds with the presence of loved ones. But sadly, not everybody is lucky.

In a video posted on microblogging site Twitter, a restaurant's staff and other diners won praise and several hearts after joining with a woman, who was celebrating her birthday alone by cutting cake.

The heart touching moment was captured by the CCTV camera. The selfless gesture was highly appreciated by netizens on social media.

This lady was celebrating her birthday — by herself — until she was joined by other patrons and staff once they realize she's celebrating all alone.



Humanity. Break out the tissues…pic.twitter.com/Ho17MysEpw — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) July 17, 2021 ×

The video has already garnered over 1.8 million views. The caption of the clip says, "Woman who is celebrating her birthday by herself is joined by other patrons and staff once they realize she's alone."

In it, a woman wearing a mask can be seen sitting alone with a birthday cake in front of her on the table. She starts to clap and sing to herself in order to celebrate her birthday. She gets filled with joy when she sees restaurant staff and other diners join her in the celebration. The woman is seen wiping off tears after she was touched by their gesture. They also hug her and wish her well.