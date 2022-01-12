Responsible for unleashing 'crazies': Accusations fly as Dr Fauci & Sen. Rand clash during Senate hearing

A Senate hearing on Tuesday saw Dr Anthony Fauci, the United States's foremost expert on infectious diseases clash with Republican Senator Rand Paul.

In an unusually emotional congressional testimony, the 81-year-old director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases lambasted vaccine sceptic Republican Senator Rand Paul for unleashing "crazies" who threatened Fauci's life and harassed his family.

Also read | No way to eradicate infection, but US fast approaching 'threshold' of living with COVID-19: Dr Fauci

Blaming Paul's false accusations against him for the death threats he has received, Fauci cited an incident in December of 2021. Fauci said authorities found an AR-15 rifle and numerous magazines of ammunition in the man's vehicle when they stopped him. The man was travelling to the capital to "kill Dr. Fauci," because "he thinks that maybe I'm (Fauci) killing people."

Several top officials of President Joe Biden's administration were summoned to testify before the Senate regarding the pandemic. This included his chief medical advisor Fauci, and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) director, Dr Rochelle Walenksy and acting Food and Drug Administration (FDA) head Janet Woodcock.

While many of his fellow lawmakers focused their questions on the lack of adequate testing and the confusing new guidelines concerning how sick people should end their isolation, Paul, who has complained about vaccination mandates and refused to get vaccinated, claimed that Fauci was personally responsible for the deaths.

Also read | WHO says over 50% of Europeans on track to contract Omicron variant of coronavirus

Despite the fact that the vast majority of those fatalities were unvaccinated, and health officials, including Fauci, have consistently advocated vaccines, Paul blamed Fauci for the thousands of deaths since Biden took office.

"You personally attack me and with absolutely not a shred of evidence of anything you say," Fauci responded.

"All of a sudden that kindles the crazies out there and I have life threats upon my life, harassment of my family and my children with obscene phone calls."

Watch | WHO: Booster jabs of existing COVID vaccines are not a viable strategy to combat the new variants

Fauci then brandished a printout from Paul's campaign website showing the banner "Fire Dr Fauci" next to a donation invitation.

Accusing Rand of seeking political gain, Fauci continued, "So I ask myself, Why would Senator want to do this? So go to Rand Paul website and you see "fire Dr Fauci" with a little box that says 'contribute here'. You can do $5, $10, $20, $100, so you are making a catastrophic epidemic for your political gain."

Paul and Fauci have also clashed in previous Coronavirus hearings, arguing over the topic of mask-wearing and the origins of Coronavirus.

(With inputs from agencies)