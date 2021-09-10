Reports of active shooter sends US air base in lockdown

A US Air Force base in Ohio was in lockdown on late Thursday (local time) after reports of an active shooter. Wright-Patterson Air Force base, just east of Dayton, Ohio went into lockdown around 9:25 pm local time ( 0125 GMT Friday). This was announced by the 88th Air Base Wing on Twitter. The air base wing is based at Wright-Patterson.

"At approximately 9:25pm, emergency responders responded to a report of an active shooter in the National Air and Space Intelligence Center in Area A at WPAFB. Security Forces are currently sweeping the building. The base is on lockdown. More info to be provided when available," said the tweet

The lockdown was in effect when this news story was published.

According to local WHIOTV, the base's giant loudspeakers blared out the message of "Lockdown Lockdown Lockdown" at intervals so loudly that it could be heard outside the base.

"We understand there are concerns and questions. Our first priority is to protect our people," officials tweeted.

(This is a developing story. More details awaited)