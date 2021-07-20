Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Twitter account temporarily suspended for vaccine misinformation  

According to a Twitter spokesperson, the company temporarily suspended Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene account at the microblogging site on Monday evening after she shared misinformation about COVID-19 and vaccines. The lawmaker has a track record of incendiary rhetoric.

The Republican from Georgia will not be able to tweet for around 12 hours due to Twitter's policy against people, who repeatedly share misinformation, the spokesperson said.

Two tweets from Greene were labeled as 'misleading' by the social media platform in recent days.

Greene could also be suspended from the platform permanently if she again share misinformation about COVID-19 using the Twitter account.

This move comes after White House increased pressure over the big tech companies in the Silicon Valley to tackle vaccine misinformation.

The White House had singled out 12 people, who were being dubbed as the 'disinformation dozen’ as they seem to have been responsible for a great deal of misinformation being circulated about COVID-19.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki had said, "There's about 12 people, who are producing 65% of anti-vaccine misinformation on social media platforms."

The non-profit Centre for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) had also released the statistics in a report published in March, which said about a dozen people were super-spreaders of anti-vaccine misinformation. At the time, the CCDH had asked Facebook and Twitter to shut down all pages run by these people.

(With inputs from agencies)