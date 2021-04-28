Ramaphosa expected to face tough questions in first Zondo inquiry appearance

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will take the hot seat at the State Capture Commission for two days starting Wednesday.

Ramaphosa will be testifying as the president of the governing party, African National Congress (ANC), and on his role as the country’s deputy president during Zuma’s presidency.

Ramaphosa is expected to face tough questions at the Commission about his knowledge of alleged state capture.

Former Eskom CEOs have made allegations against Ramaphosa stating that he acted in favour of Glencore to disadvantage the country’s power utility Eskom.

Ramaphosa is likely to be accompanied by ANC's top six leaders. The Commission is set to start at 10 am.