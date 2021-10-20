Queen cancels Northern Ireland tour as she is 'advised to rest' by doctors

Queen Elizabeth II has been advised to rest and take care of her health by her medical experts, the palace confirmed.

Reports of the Queen not keeping well started surfacing after it was confirmed that she had cancelled her planned trip to Northern Ireland. Reacting to those reports, the palace confirmed that the Queen had to cancel the trip as she has been ‘advised to rest’.

"The Queen sends her warmest good wishes to the people of Northern Ireland, and looks forward to visiting in the future," the statement read.

She was expected to attend the church service which has been organised to mark the 100th anniversary of the creation of Northern Ireland. After her doctors’ advise, the 94-year-old monarch "has reluctantly accepted medical advice to rest for the next few days".

However, the officials have also confirmed that the Queen has not contracted coronavirus, contrary to some of local media reports. The Queen has also been fully vaccinated, which gives her immunity from the virus.

The Queen is currently resting at Windsor Castle, located in west of London. She is "in good spirits and is disappointed that she will no longer be able to visit Northern Ireland, where she had been due to undertake a series of engagements" on Thursday and Friday.

This has come a few days after it was reported that the Queen has been advised to let go of her daily glass of martini, and cut back on her alcohol intake.

"Doctors have advised the Queen to forgo alcohol except for special occasions to ensure she is as healthy as possible for her busy autumn schedule and ahead of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations next June," sources told Vanity Fair.

Some people had also been raising eyebrows on Queen using a walking stick for some time now.