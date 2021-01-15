Protest over black man's death: Brussels police arrest 116

Brussels police in Belgium arrested 116 after a protest in Brussels over the death of a man while in police custody turned violent on Wednesday.

Protesters clashed with police in Brussels after a Black man died in police custody. The 23-year-old, identified in Belgian media as Ibrahima B, lost consciousness shortly after his arrest and later died in a hospital. Protesters rallied outside a police station demanding justice and an explanation for his death.

Protesters threw projectiles, while the police used tear gas to disperse the crowd, which gathered outside a police station near Gare du Nord. According to De Standaard, five police officers were injured during the protest.

"A group of demonstrators (50-100 people) remained on the spot and caused various incidents and degradations," police said, adding that several police officers were injured in the clashes.

"Justice must bring to court those who have vandalized and have injured five policemen, including a policewoman who is hospitalized," federal police captain Marc De Mesmaeker said. "This must be done with care, just as the other aspect of the event, the tragic death of Ibrahima, must be treated with care."

(With inputs from agencies)