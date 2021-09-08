Prison fire in Indonesia kills 41

A fire at a prison at Indonesia's Java island on Wednesday killed 41 people and injured dozens of others as per an official. The prison is located just outside Indonesian capital Jakarta. The fire broke out in the early hours when most inmates were asleep.

Rescue teams were able to put out the fire, which was mostly contained in one block that housed prisoners jailed over drug charges, at around 3:00 am (2000 GMT Tuesday) and evacuated the victims.

"Forty-one inmates died, eight were badly injured and 72 others sustained minor injuries," Jakarta police chief Fadil Imran told a press conference.

BREAKING 🚨 A massive fire at a prison in Western Java, Indonesia has killed at least 41 inmates and injured 39 others pic.twitter.com/JH14fbvwRj — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) September 8, 2021 ×

Inmates with serious injuries were rushed to general hoispitals in Tagarang for treatment. Prisoners with minor wounds were treated in a health clinic.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the incident, but suspected an electrical fault may be behind the fire.

"I have checked the scene, based on early observation, it is suspected (the fire) happened because of a short circuit," Imran said.

The prison was overcrowded. It was designed to house 1225 inmates but has more than 2000. Block C where the fire originated was stuffed full of 122 convicts at the time of the fire.

(The video in the tweet has not been independently verified by WION))