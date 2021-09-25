Prince Andrew has received legal papers for sexual assault charges: Sources

The Duke of York, Prince Andrew, has confirmed that he has received the court papers of the law suit filed against him in a sexual assault case.

Virginia Roberts Giuffre, a victim of infamous Jeffrey Epstein, has accused Prince Andrew of sexually harassing her at Epstein’s Manhattan mansion and a few other places, in 2001 when she was 17 years old.

Giuffre had filed a legal complaint against Andrew. The Prince was served with papers by Cesar Sepulveda, who identifies himself as corporate investigator/process server. Sepulveda said he had handed over the documents to the security guards of the Royal Lodge in Windsor, England as he was declined a face-to-face meeting with the British royal.

In her complaint, Guiffre had alleged that she "was compelled by express or implied threats by Epstein, [Ghislaine] Maxwell, and/or Prince Andrew to engage in sexual acts with Prince Andrew, and feared death or physical injury to herself or another and other repercussions for disobeying Epstein, Maxwell, and Prince Andrew due to their powerful connections, wealth and authority."

The allegations have been dismissed by Prince Andrew and the Buckingham Palace in the past. However, this time the Prince had stayed silent.

It was not clear if the Prince had received the legal papers or not. However, it has now been confirmed that he has received the papers and has time till October 29 to respond.