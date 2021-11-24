President Biden invites Taiwan to Summit for Democracy; Russia, Turkey left out

US President Joe Biden invited Taiwan to the virtual summit on democracy while leaving out China.

The virtual summit named "Summit for Democracy" will take place on December 9-10 with over 100 countries invited.

Russia has also been left out. China considers Taiwan a breakaway province which it has vowed to take by force if necessary.

Tensions between Taiwan and China have reached a new low as several Chinese jets repeatedly entered Taipei's air defence zone last month.

Taiwan's foreign ministry acknowledged the US invite while adding that it affirms "the promotion of values of democracy and human rights over the years".

The US also left out President Erdogan's Turkey from the list including several Middle Eastern countries including Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates as Israel and Iraq were invited.

In Asia, the Biden administration decided to leave out Thailand and Vietnam.

(With inputs from Agencies)