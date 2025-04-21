Pope Francis Death News: Pope Francis died on Monday aged 88, a day after making a much hoped-for appearance at Saint Peter's Square on Easter Sunday, the Vatican said in a statement.
Pope Francis Death News and Updates of Vatican City
"This morning at 7:35 am (0535 GMT) the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the home of the Father," said Cardinal Kevin Farrell in the statement published by the Vatican on its Telegram channel.
Apr 21, 2025 14:00 IST
'He inspired millions', says Ursula von der Leyen
President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen said, "Today, the world mourns the passing of Pope Francis. He inspired millions, far beyond the Catholic Church, with his humility and love so pure for the less fortunate. My thoughts are with all who feel this profound loss. May they find solace in the idea that Pope Francis’ legacy will continue to guide us all toward a more just, peaceful and compassionate world."
Apr 21, 2025 13:57 IST
European Parliament President Roberta Metsola mourns the passing of Pope Francis
European Parliament President Roberta Metsola mourned the passing of Pope Francis.
She took to Twitter and said in a post, "Europe mourns the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis. His contagious smile captured millions of people’s hearts across the globe. ‘The People’s Pope’ will be remembered for his love for life, hope for peace, compassion for equality & social justice. May he rest in peace."
