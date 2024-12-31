Political Turmoils That Shocked The World in 2024

The year 2024 was marked by unexpected political shifts altering power dynamics in several countries.
In South Korea, President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law, leading to his impeachment after MPs voted against him and called it illegal. Democratic Party Prime Minister Han Duck-soo briefly served as acting president before also being impeached, with Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok stepping in as the new acting president.
Syria witnessed the end of 5 decade rule of Bashar al-Assad and his family since 1971 after rebel forces led by Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) took over Damascus, forcing Assad to flee to Moscow.
Bangladesh experienced deadly protests over a controversial quota system, resulting in over 600 deaths. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina fled the country, and an interim government led by Muhammad Yunus was established.
In France, President Macron called for snap elections after Renaissance faced losses in the European Parliament elections. The left-wing coalition Nouveau Front Populaire (NFP) won the elections and Michel Barnier was named as prime minister. However, he was ousted through a no-confidence motion after just three months.
Germany's "traffic light" coalition collapsed after a dispute over the budget. Chancellor Olaf Scholz lost a confidence vote amid economic and security challenges. An early polling is expected in February 2025.
The political crises in these countries highlight the fragile state of global politics in 2024, with leaders facing strong opposition and shifts in public sentiment.
