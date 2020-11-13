PM Modi inaugurates two institutions on Ayurveda Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated two Ayurveda institutions — the Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda (ITRA), Jamnagar and the National Institute of Ayurveda (NIA), Jaipur on the occasion of the 5th Ayurveda Day.

Both the institutes are premier institutions of Ayurveda in the country.

"World Health Organisation is establishing the Global Centre on Traditional Medicine in India," said PM Modi on Ayurveda Day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda, Jamnagar (Gujarat) and National Institute of Ayurveda, Jaipur (Rajasthan), via video conferencing#AyurvedaDay pic.twitter.com/TWRvCOWjSO — ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2020 ×

The former has been conferred the status of an Institution of National Importance (INI) by an Act of the Parliament, and the latter that of an Institution Deemed to be University by the University Grants Commission," as per an official statement.

Since 2016, the Ministry of AYUSH has been observing Ayurveda Day every year on the occasion of Dhanwantari Jayanti (Dhanteras).

(With inputs from agencies)