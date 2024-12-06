Melbourne, Australia

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Friday (Dec 6) condemned the targeting of Adass Israel synagogue in Ripponlea, located in Melbourne's southeast, calling it a "deliberate, unlawful attack". The attack in question took place on Friday morning where two masked individuals were seen pouring accelerants inside the synagogue.

An ‘attack on Australian values’

The Australian PM, while speaking at a forum in Western Australia without mincing his words condemned the attack. Attacking a place of worship is an "attack on Australian values," said Albanese.

“To attack a synagogue is an act of antisemitism, an attack on the right that all Australians should have to practice their faith in peace and security,” he added.

Meanwhile, Premier of the Australian state of Victoria, Jacinta Allan during her visit to the site on Friday afternoon called the attack on the Jewish house of worship 'an act of antisemitism.'

Allan, who was joined by Jewish leaders, also pledged $100,000 for rebuilding work at the synagogue, which police said has sustained significant damage.

"This is a place of worship set up by survivors of the Holocaust, who fled what was the most evil regime in Europe and chose Melbourne for their home," she told reporters.

Investigation underway

Around 60 firefighters and 17 trucks were called to the site at about 4:10 am (local time) after a large blaze engulfed the Adass Israel synagogue in Ripponlea.

Australia's counter-terrorism police and the arson squad are investigating the firebombing of the synagogue.

The Victoria police are looking for two masked individuals who were just seen spreading an accelerant at the synagogue just before the fire broke out. The police said that they were treating the fire as deliberately lit.

The law enforcement personnel believe the attack was targeted and have renewed an appeal for information. Detective Inspector Chris Murray said police were not ruling out terrorism as a motive as they searched for the suspected arsonists.

“We are throwing everything at this,” he told reporters outside the synagogue on Friday.

Murray reassured the public, stating that police were treating that incident as "absolutely serious," adding that patrols would be increased in the area. He further mentioned that cameras in the vicinity were expected to be able to capture most of the event, but the footage had yet not been accessed.

Police request people with any available CCTV footage in that area from 3:00 am (local time) onwards on Friday to contact Crime Stoppers.

Jewish groups warned of risk

Jewish groups said on Friday that they were shocked but not surprised by the attack. The Executive Council of Australian Jewry’s president, Daniel Aghion, called it a “tragic day.” He added, “We have been warning about the risk of this since last year, 7 October.”

(With inputs from agencies)