/Planet Pulse: The Business of Climate — Profit or Planet?

As the world confronts the accelerating impacts of climate change, conversations around sustainability have moved far beyond environmental activism. Climate policy is now deeply intertwined with geopolitics, economic competition, and technological innovation. The Planet Pulse session brings these intersecting forces into sharp focus, exploring how nations, industries, and societies are navigating the global transition toward a greener future.

1. Why This Session Matters

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Climate change is no longer a distant or abstract concern; it is an immediate global challenge shaping economic strategies, political alliances, and national security calculations. The Planet Pulse session is strategically relevant because it examines the intersection of climate policy, economic opportunity, and geopolitical influence.

Around the world, governments and corporations are racing to lead the transition toward renewable energy, green infrastructure, and sustainable technologies. This transition is not only about reducing emissions—it is also about controlling the industries and supply chains that will define the global economy for decades to come. The race for leadership in sectors such as electric mobility, solar manufacturing, green hydrogen, and energy storage is becoming as consequential as earlier industrial revolutions.

At the same time, the debate around climate responsibility remains deeply contested. Developed economies are pushing for rapid decarbonization, while many developing nations argue that climate policies must balance environmental commitments with economic development and energy access. These tensions have made climate diplomacy one of the most complex areas of global policy today.

Against this backdrop, the Planet Pulse discussion captures the heartbeat of the global sustainability conversation. It seeks to unpack a critical question shaping the 21st century: Is the green transition primarily about protecting the planet, or is it also about shaping the future balance of economic power?

2. Key Questions the Session Will Address

The session will explore several core questions at the centre of global climate discourse. One of the most pressing issues is how countries can accelerate the energy transition while maintaining economic stability and energy security. Moving away from fossil fuels requires massive investments in renewable infrastructure, grid modernization, and technological innovation. Yet the pace and cost of this transition vary dramatically between countries.

Another important debate concerns climate equity and responsibility. Developing nations argue that industrialized economies built their prosperity on decades of carbon-intensive growth. They are now asking whether it is fair for emerging economies to limit their growth trajectories in the name of global climate goals.

The session will also address the role of private sector innovation and green finance. Corporations and investors are increasingly shaping climate outcomes through investments in sustainable technologies, carbon markets, and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) frameworks. However, questions remain about whether these initiatives represent genuine climate solutions or simply new financial opportunities. Finally, the discussion will examine the geopolitical dimensions of climate action. Control over critical minerals such as lithium, cobalt, and rare earth elements—essential for clean energy technologies—is rapidly becoming a strategic priority for major powers.

3. Who’s Speaking & Why They Matter

The Planet Pulse session brings together a diverse mix of policy leaders, industry executives, energy innovators, and sustainability advocates. This combination is significant because climate solutions require cooperation across sectors that historically operated independently. Government representatives bring policy authority and regulatory power, shaping national climate commitments and international agreements. Industry leaders represent the companies responsible for transforming energy systems, manufacturing processes, and transportation networks. Their investments and innovations will ultimately determine how quickly the global economy can decarbonize. Meanwhile, voices from civil society and research institutions provide crucial accountability and evidence-based perspectives. Their presence ensures that discussions remain grounded in environmental science, social justice concerns, and long-term sustainability goals.

The dynamics within the room reflect a broader global negotiation: balancing policy ambition, economic realities, and technological feasibility.

4. Stakeholder Expectations

Expectations surrounding the Planet Pulse conversation are high across multiple stakeholder groups. Governments are looking for pathways that allow them to meet climate commitments while maintaining economic competitiveness and political stability. Many countries are particularly focused on securing climate finance and technological support to accelerate their transitions. Industries are seeking policy clarity and investment frameworks that will allow them to scale green technologies. Renewable energy developers, electric mobility companies, and clean-tech innovators are eager to understand how governments plan to shape future markets.

Civil society organizations and environmental advocates are pushing for stronger commitments, faster decarbonization timelines, and greater accountability from both governments and corporations. Financial markets are also watching closely. Investors increasingly see climate transition as one of the largest economic opportunities of the century, but they require regulatory certainty and stable policy signals to direct capital toward sustainable investments.

5. India Lens

For India, the conversation around climate and sustainability carries particular significance. As one of the world’s fastest-growing major economies and one of the largest energy consumers, India sits at the center of the global climate debate. India has made ambitious commitments to expand renewable energy capacity, develop green hydrogen, and promote sustainable mobility. At the same time, the country must ensure energy security and economic growth for a population of more than 1.4 billion people. India’s approach emphasizes the principle of climate justice—arguing that developing nations must have the space to grow while transitioning toward cleaner energy systems. The country has also positioned itself as a leader in initiatives such as solar energy expansion and international cooperation on renewable technologies. Regionally, India’s climate strategy could influence broader sustainability pathways across South Asia and the Global South. Its policies and investments may help shape how emerging economies balance development priorities with global climate commitments.