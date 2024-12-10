London, United Kingdom

Founders and bosses of PinkNews, the world's largest LGBT news website, are facing allegations of sexual misconduct and a toxic workplace, according to media reports on Tuesday (Dec 10). Multiple former and current employees accused the founders of the company – Benjamin Cohen and his husband, Anthony James, of unacceptable conduct.

Advertisment

Allegations of sexual misconduct

According to an investigation by BBC, several former employees accused James of groping and kissing a junior colleague who was too drunk to consent outside a pub in central London, after a PinkNews event.

Advertisment

Gary, one of the former employees, goes on to narrate how James took the junior colleague behind a tree: "He took her behind a tree and started misbehaving with her".

"Anthony was just forcing himself on somebody who wasn’t able to make that decision for themselves," Gary added.

The staff members who were eyewitnesses were reportedly too scared to make complaints as they feared retaliation.

Advertisment

Excessive drinking, inappropriate behaviour at work

PinkNews also reportedly has a reputation for encouraging heavy drinking at events such as "Prosecco Fridays," where inappropriate incidents have allegedly occurred.

Damian, a former employee, recalled an uncomfortable interaction on a night out after work at a pub, where Cohen reportedly made sexual advances.

"It put me on alert because it made me realise it was a boundary he thought he could cross," Damian said.

Another former employee, Stephan Kyriacou, shared an experience of being slapped on the bottom by Cohen during a Christmas party. Kyriacou said that the incident made him uncomfortable being alone with Cohen thereafter.

Misogynistic behaviour and toxic work culture

Several staff members at PinkNews also spoke about a toxic workplace, with reports of bullying and emotional abuse. Damian said Cohen’s harsh leadership put him under immense pressure and often led to personal stress.

Also Read: Georgia enacts controversial 'family values' bill curbing LGBT rights ahead of elections

The staff also spoke about their workplace being toxic and reported bullying and emotional maltreatment.

Several employees also reported misogynistic behaviour directed at young female staff members who were allegedly asked to act as surrogates for Cohen and James, sometimes in a joking manner. These requests were described as "creepy" and "sleazy."

Many former staff members, however, feared repercussions if they spoke out against the leadership.

Call for accountability and change

Cohen and James have denied the allegations. Their representatives told the BBC they are unable to comment at this time but maintain that the accusations are false. However, former and current staff hope for changes within PinkNews to reflect its mission of empowering the LGBT community.

PinkNews has been an influential voice in LGBT rights, including its role in advocating for marriage equality in the United Kingdom. However, the ongoing allegations may threaten the organisation's credibility and its future in the media landscape.

(With inputs from agencies)