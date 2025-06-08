/Pakistani analyst claims Nur Khan Airbase is ‘under American control’ — even Pakistan Army denied access

After the terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7. The aim of the operation was to hit the terror camps and launchpads in Pakistan and PoJK.

The Nur Khan air base is located near the Pakistan Army HQ. Nur Khan base is key for VIP flights, strategic ops, and nuclear command. India’s strike sent a strong message by targeting such a sensitive and high-value air base in the heart of the Pakistani military zone.

Now, a major controversy has erupted in Pakistan following explosive claims by a Pakistani defence analyst, who has alleged that the country’s Nur Khan air base is ‘under the control of the United States’.

In a viral social media video, Pakistani security expert Imtiaz Gul asserted that even top-ranking Pakistani military officials are not allowed unfettered access to the strategically important air base.

His comments has sparked intense debate on national sovereignty, military autonomy, and foreign influence over Pakistan's defense infrastructure.

According to Gul, American aircraft are often seen at the base, and there is little information available about their operations or cargo. He suggested that the arrangement between the United States and Pakistan appears to be based on undisclosed agreements, raising concerns over national sovereignty and military transparency.

However, there has been no official confirmation or denial from Pakistan’s government or military regarding Gul’s allegation.

During Operation Sindoor, India launched a massive strike on Pakistan’s terror infrastructure, damaging at least six PAF air bases, radars, and defence units. The aerial attack was swift, precise and forced multiple Pakistani bases to shut down.

The Nur Khan airbase at Chaklala in Rawalpindi is located at short distance from the Strategic Plans Division. It oversees Pakistan’s nuclear arsenal, and the army’s General Headquarters. The airbase is home to C-130 transport aircraft and surveillance platforms.