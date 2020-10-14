Pakistan, Nepal re-elected as UNHRC members; China also elected

Pakistan on Tuesday was re-elected as a member of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) for the next 3 years.

The country will be a member of the UN council for 2021-23 period. Pakistan garnered 169 out of 194 votes for the seat

Meanwhile, Nepal's foreign minister Pradeep Gyawali said, "Nepal is re-elected in UN Human Rights Council for the second term with 150 votes."

Nepal is re-elected in UN Human Right Council for second term with 150 votes. We are grateful to the friendly nations for their support. Thanks to the Nepali Missions in New York and Geneva for hard work.

China, Cuba and Russia were also elected to the UNHRC while Saudi Arabia failed in its attempt to become the member of the Rights council winning just 90 votes.

Fifteen countries were elected to the council which comprises of 47 nations.

Members to the UNHRC are elected directly by secret ballot by UN General Assembly members who are distributed geographically. The members to the council have a three-year term with a maximum of two terms.

The regions for UNHRC membership are divided into Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Caribbean, western Europe and eastern Europe.