Pakistan closes Wagah border with India for two weeks amid coronavirus scare

Pakistan to close Wagha border with India amid coronavirus outbreak.

Pakistan officials announced on Thursday, that they are going to shut Wagha Border, as Coronavirus case in India rose to 341. The Border will remain close for two weeks.



The interior ministry through a notification said that it closed the key border point with India "for an initial period of two weeks (14 days) with immediate effect".

They also said the measure was taken to "prevent the spread of COVID-19, in the best interest of both countries."



Pakistan's also shares a border with Iran and Afghanistan and that had already been closed to restrain the spread of the deadly virus.



On Wednesday, Pakistan's COVID-19 Control and Command Centre (CCC) confirmed 247 coronavirus cases, and so far two people have been died due to a deadly virus.



Coronavirus is now a pandemic and has affected more than 218,000 people, around the world.