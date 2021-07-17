Our tuna is real, Subway dismisses media reports about ingredient missing

A few weeks after a group of researchers claimed that something is not fishy in Subway’s tuna sandwich, the fast-food chain jumped to its own rescue.

A New York Times investigation claimed that that tuna in the Subway’s tuna sandwich may not be real. However, to tackle this criticism, the sandwich chain has launched a website, subwaytunafacts.com.

The website claims that "Subway tuna is real tuna" in all bold letters. "That’s right. The truth is, Subway uses wild-caught skipjack tuna regulated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). A favorite among sub lovers, our tuna is and has always been high-quality, premium and 100% real," the website reads further.

Subway experts have hit back at the New York Times investigation team and have labelled their investigation conclusion as a "myth". In the investigation, researchers said they could not detect any trace of tuna in their tuna sandwich during a DNA test.

However, Subway claims that "according to scientific experts, this is not unusual when testing cooked tuna and it absolutely doesn’t mean the sample that was tested contained zero tuna."

It further alleged that the DNA test conducted in some "unnamed" lab was the problem and not the famous tuna sandwich. Subway claims that if the test would have reported the existence of any other protein other than tuna, then the theory would have made sense. However, the fact that no protein was determined proves that the problem lies in the test, and not the sandwich, Subway claims.

The sandwich shop has also added a section of FAQs and a graphic-info to detail their proof against the New York Times investigation.