Olaf Scholz visits India live: Delhi pushed for dialogue and diplomacy to resolve Ukraine crisis, says Modi

The increasing cooperation between the two largest democratic economies of the world is not only beneficial for the people of both the countries, it also sends a positive message in today's stress-ridden world.

India and Germany have strong ties, based on shared democratic values, and a deep understanding of each other's interests.

There is also a long history of cultural and economic exchange between the two countries.

Today, due to “Make in India” and “Atmanirbhar Bharat” campaign, new opportunities are opening up in all sectors in India.

We are encouraged by Germany's interest in these opportunities.

India and Germany are increasing mutual cooperation for the development of third countries under the Triangular Development Cooperation.

There is active cooperation between India and Germany in the fight against terrorism and separatism.

Both countries also agree that concrete action is necessary to end cross-border terrorism



We also reiterated the consensus that reform of multi-lateral institutions is necessary to better reflect global realities.

This is evident from our active participation within the G4 to reform the UN Security Council