Olaf Scholz visits India live: Delhi pushed for dialogue and diplomacy to resolve Ukraine crisis, says Modi
Story highlights
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz kick-started his two-day visit to India as he landed in New Delhi on Saturday morning. This is his first visit to India after assuming office. Apart from holding comprehensive talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss issues of mutual interest, his visit will focus on the $5.2 billion deal with India to jointly build six conventional submarines. The key visit is coinciding with the completion of one year of the Russia-Ukriane war and the raging conflict is expected to dominate the talks, with talks also focused on the Indo-Pacific situation, ways to boost bilateral ties in areas of clean energy, trade and new technologies.
New Delhi is aiming to curb China's growing influence in the Indian Ocean and, hence, the replacement of India's ageing submarine fleet becomes important. India's 11 of 16 conventional submarines are more than two decades old. The Indian Navy also has two indigenous nuclear-powered submarines.
The increasing cooperation between the two largest democratic economies of the world is not only beneficial for the people of both the countries, it also sends a positive message in today's stress-ridden world.
India and Germany have strong ties, based on shared democratic values, and a deep understanding of each other's interests.
There is also a long history of cultural and economic exchange between the two countries.
Today, due to “Make in India” and “Atmanirbhar Bharat” campaign, new opportunities are opening up in all sectors in India.
We are encouraged by Germany's interest in these opportunities.
India and Germany are increasing mutual cooperation for the development of third countries under the Triangular Development Cooperation.
There is active cooperation between India and Germany in the fight against terrorism and separatism.
Both countries also agree that concrete action is necessary to end cross-border terrorism
We also reiterated the consensus that reform of multi-lateral institutions is necessary to better reflect global realities.
This is evident from our active participation within the G4 to reform the UN Security Council
Germany Chancellor Olaf Scholz said, "We need talent, we need skilled workers. The development of IT & software is booming in India & many capable companies are here in India. India has so much talent and we want to benefit from that corporation. We want to recruit & attract that talent in Germany."
Ukraine-Russia is a major catastrophe because we know this war violates the economic principles that we all agreed to. About 1,800 German companies are active in India & have given thousands of jobs: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said, "India has undertaken an enormous rise and that is very good for the relations between both countries. The world is suffering because of the consequences of Russia's aggression. Ensuring food and energy supplies right now."
India has undertaken an enormous rise and that is very good for the relations between both countries. The world is suffering because of the consequences of Russia's aggression. Ensuring food and energy supplies right now: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz
During the joint press meet at Hyderabad House in capital New Delhi, PM Modi said, "India and Germany's relationship is based on the deep understanding between the two countries. We have a history of trade exchange. Germany is our biggest trading partner in Europe."
Apart from being our largest trading partner in Europe, Germany is also an important source of investment in India. The strong ties between India and Germany are based on shared democratic values of each other's interests: PM Modi
Breifing reports after the conclusion of talks, India's PM Mdi said, "People-to-people relations have greatly improved between the two countries, in last few years. Today, new opportunities are opening up in all sectors due to the 'Make in India' & Aatmanirbhar Bharat campaign. We're encouraged by Germany's interest in these opportunities."
People-to-people relations have greatly improved between the two countries, in last few years. Today, new opportunities are opening up in all sectors due to the 'Make in India' & Aatmanirbhar Bharat campaign. We're encouraged by Germany's interest in these opportunities: PM Modi
With focus on clean energy, trade and new technologies, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz held wide-ranging talks on Saturday in New Delhi.
According to PTI news agency, the talks took place hours after Scholz arrived in Delhi on a two-day visit to India, his first to state visit to the country since becoming the German chancellor in December 2021.
Earlier, Modi received Scholz at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, where the German leader was accorded a ceremonial welcome.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz attends ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Chancellor Scholz met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other ministers during the event.
#WATCH | Delhi: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz attends ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
Chancellor Scholz met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other ministers during the event. pic.twitter.com/5xNYxdRNZv
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that India and Germany enjoy good relations and hoped that his visit we will strengthen this relationship. "I hope we will discuss intensely about all the topics relevant to the development of our countries and also the peace in the world," he said.
#WATCH | We already have good relations b/w Germany and India and I hope that we will strengthen this relationship. I hope we will discuss intensely about all the topics relevant to the development of our countries and also the peace in the world: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz
Watch: Indian PM, German chancellor at Rashtrapati Bhavan , Delhi
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Rashtrapari Bhavan, New Delhi, on Saturday.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Rashtrapari Bhavan
(Source: ANI) pic.twitter.com/q9VqH68Mlh
Watch: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrives in Delhi
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will reportedly pursue a $5.2 billion deal with India to jointly build six conventional submarines during his two-day visit to the South Asian nation, which he will begin on Saturday (February 25), news agency Reuters reported citing two Indian and two German sources.