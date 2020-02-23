Number of new coronavirus cases triples in South Korea with 556 infected nationwide  

South Korea has become the new hotbed of coronavirus outside china. The Asian country has now reported four deaths and over 556 cases of infections nationwide in less than 24 hours.

The number of new coronavirus cases nearly tripled in South Korea on the fourth consecutive day.

Since the first outbreak on January 20, four have died from the virus in South Korea. The fourth patient who died on Sunday was a 57-year-old man, an in-patient at the Cheongdo Hospital.

The cases have dramatically doubled in the last 24 hours forcing South Korean prime minister to tender an apology. South Korea's earlier cases were linked to China but the new infections centre is a hospital in Cheongdo with about 43,000 people.

More than half the additional cases were found to be linked to a Shincheonji church in the southeastern city of Daegu.

A 61-year-old woman known as "Patient 31" who attended services at the church tested positive for the virus.

Thousands of worshippers have been screened for the virus... And the authorities at the Shincheonji church have placed more than 9,000 members in self-quarantine.