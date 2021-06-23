Number of Covid patients on ventilators increased by 41% in last week: NHS

As the country unlocks, UK’s medical experts are raising concerns about the alarming increase in the number of people on ventilators in the UK.

The number of covid patients on ventilators has increased by 41 per cent in the last week, which shows a deadly rise of the effect the virus is having on locals of the UK, deputy chief executive of NHS Providers, Saffron Cordery said.

"Trusts on the frontline are really coming under huge pressure ... they have plans in place to tackle the backlog, but with more Covid cases and demand for emergency care going up, that’s really challenging," Cordery said in a local programme.

Medical experts are also worried about the danger the winter season will bring along with coronavirus. Usually, the winters bring several diseases such as respiratory problems and flu, which can cause heavy trouble if combined with the deadly coronavirus.

"I think we need to look at this sudden rise in the demand for emergency care as well, so you know we are seeing record levels of demand for that kind of care," she added.

While Cordery warned people against the deadly effect of the virus, other medical experts are also urging people to get vaccinated against coronavirus.

Prof Neil Ferguson, an epidemiologist at Imperial College London told the local media that the data proves high effectiveness against the deadly virus.

"It’s clear now that having two doses of either AstraZeneca, Moderna or Pfizer gives high level of protection against severe disease. People still get infected but at a much lower level, they probably get 80-90 per cent protection against infection alone, and even those people who do get infected after two doses are almost certainly probably 50 per cent less infectious, so the combined effect of that is quite dramatic at reducing risk," Ferguson said.