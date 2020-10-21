Nostradamus on US Elections 2020: Has he predicted a Donald Trump victory?

Each art has its artists. At least in popular perception, there is always one figure in every field who people like to admire/ fear/ follow and so on. Science has its Einstein, painting has Picasso and those trying to peer into past and future have Nostradamus.

Mr Nostradamus is a go-to person for everyone from people seeking a little amusement to serious 'what if' conspiracy theorists. There are those who believe that Nostradamus predicted future events in his book Les Propheties. The book was written in 1555.

Whenever there is any major global event, Monsieur Nostradamus makes his presence felt. US Presidential Election 2020 is no exception.

Joe Biden may be leading in poll numbers. He may be crisscrossing US states to meet voters. But some people think that it is futile, because Donald Trump is slated win the elections.

The reason for their hunch? A prediction by Nostradamus.

Some of his lines are being cited to drive home the point. A reference to a 'trumpet' is being taken to be Nostadamus' seal of approval for Trump to win the election.

The lines read:

"The false trumpet concealing madness,

"Will cause Byzantium to change its laws.

"From Egypt there will go forth a man who wants

"The edict withdrawn, changing money and standards."

As it is with other lines of Nostradamus taken to be predictions, these do not unequivocally say anything. But it is indeed being taken to be a prediction.

Critics of this thought process often say that Nostradamus' 'predictions' are nothing but cryptic poetry that is interpreted in a certain way to validate global events.

Donald Trump did clinch an unexpected victory during 2016 elections. It'll be interesting to see whether he can repeat the feat this time.

It'll then be all the more interesting to hear people who swear by Nostradamus.