North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's bandage spark speculations

During various public events last month, the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was spotted with a bandage at the back of his head.

As per an NK News site, Kim Jong Un appeared at events of the Korean People’s Army from July 24 to July 27.

Also, he was seen in footage of a war veterans conference and related programmes from July 27 to July 29.

At the above events, he was spotted with a bandage which is about the size of a few postage stamps and in some a dark greenish spot. The news site said, "The cause or nature of the large, dark green spot or bruise on the rear right side of his head, which was covered with a bandage in some footage, is still unknown and is difficult to diagnose using only images".

The Yonhap News Agency recently reported that South Korea’s National Intelligence Service believes there have been no unusual signs regarding Kim Jong Un’s health.

The agency cited lawmakers briefed by the spy agency, which added the patch was removed after a few days and there was no scar.